Former Red Wings Svechnikov, Cholowski looking for work





Evgeny Svechnikov (drafted 19th in 2015) and Dennis Cholowski (drafted 20th in 2016), are among those still looking for jobs in the NHL free agent market. Some fans thought that Svechnikov never got a fair chance in Detroit due to multiple injuries. There was a thought that he would find a home with the Winnipeg Jets. It didn’t happen. He got his chance, played 72 points and registered seven goals and 19 points. He even spent some time at the top of the team. The Winnipeg Jets has not made a qualifying offer, making him a free agent. Meanwhile, Cholowski, claimed by Seattle in the expansion draft, was waived, claimed by Washington, waived by the capitals, and reclaimed by Seattle. He played a total of 11 games with Washington and Seattle. He didn’t get a qualifying offer, which put him on the free market. Svechnikov is 25 and Cholowski is 24. Maybe an NHL team can check them out. But isn’t it time to close the book on their long-term potential? Fans of Dennis Cholowski, there is hope. https://t.co/EMuhyx5KxO — The Grind Line Podcast (@GrindLinePod) July 12, 2022 In case you missed it Detroit Hockey Now’s Nate Brown pitted the Red Wings’ Yzer plan against the messy Philadelphia Flyers’ attempt to change their future. Detroit Hockey Now check out defender Jared McIsaac’s potential as a Detroit Red Wings prospect. Simon Edvinsson continues to grow on the Detroit Red Wings. He is now 6-foot-6 and changing. trade negotiation Montreal Hockey is now looking at the possibility that the Montreal Canadians could turn over newly acquired Kirby Dach center. The Athletic originally reported on the possibility that Winnipeg and Montreal management would discuss a deal with Pierre-Luc Dubois. Hockey Now Network Boston: Bruins assistant coach Joe Sacco interviewed to become the San Jose Sharks assistant coach. Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche are still trying to convince Nazem Kadri to stay with the team. But there is no deal yet, according to Adrian Dater. New York: Stefen Rosner has an interesting take on whether Nazem Kadri is suitable for the New York Islanders. Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers hope it’s time for Morgan Frost to become a bigger factor with the team. Pittsburgh: Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now splits the two recent Pittsburgh Penguins acts and he sees a problem. San Jose: Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey now reports that the San Jose Sharks will hire Scott Fitzgerald as their new Scouting Director. Vancouver: Wired-in Hockey Now reporter Rob Simpson ranks the Vancouver CanucksRussian players in terms of impact. Washington: Washington Hockey Now’s Sammi Silber writes about what prospects stood out during the Development of Washington Capitals camp. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinions. Like us on facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

