Erik ten Hag’s Man United preseason is all about training, and he won’t let a world tour get in the way

MELBOURNE, Australia — Erik ten Hag was so focused on football during Manchester United’s tour of Thailand and Australia that there was little time for anything else.

During these trips, it is common for the manager to hold press conferences after the games, but Ten Hag has explained to the club staff that he would be better off spending his time planning the next day’s training. Post-match conferences usually last just 10 minutes, but for Ten Hag every second counts, and while Jurgen Klopp was faced with questions about Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to United in Bangkok — Ten Hag’s first game in the lead – – the Dutchman was already in the team bus, in deep conversation with assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren.

The message from Ten Hag to his players and the 120-strong tour party was clear: they are here to train and nothing should stand in the way.

Suggestions to make players available for media work ahead of the sessions have been rejected by Ten Hag, who has asked to be kept informed of everything his squad does, from interviews to commercial work. In the past, players have been taken to local attractions for photo opportunities, but in Bangkok and Melbourne they have been taken from the airport, to the hotel, to training and to matches with little else in between. An idea was floated for MUTV — the club’s in-house television channel — to film players on the set of the Australian soap “Neighbours”, just outside Melbourne, but it was again a no from Ten Hag.

Club staff have seen flashes of the 52-year-old’s lighter side, but the word used around the team hotel to describe the new manager is ‘intense’. His workouts were the same.

When Fred walked into an ESPN interview at the team hotel in Bangkok, he was asked how he was feeling. ‘Tired,’ was the reply of the tired-looking Brazilian. Scott McTominay has toured under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but says it’s the most grueling he’s experienced – especially running in the hot, humid Thai weather.

Marcus Rashford has had a little more than three weeks at Ten Hag and says he is already fitter than last season. Rashford was among the players recalled to Carrington a week ahead of schedule after Ten Hag concluded that the squad needed to get in shape to play its kind of high-performance, proactive football.

Most days on the tour include double sessions – one in the morning and one in the afternoon – and there is even training the morning before the games. Training exercises all have the same goal: sharp passing, purposeful movement and applying pressure.

In a practice that is used regularly, seven players try to keep the ball away from three others in a tight space. The goal for the larger group is to hold the ball for as long as possible, while the smaller group tries to win the ball back and score in small nets at either end of the small field. A goal is valuable and means that three new players are brought in to chase the ball into the center.

There are consequences to mistakes, also in training.

In eight-on-six matches played on a half-field, a goal for the smaller team means the larger group will be penalized with push-ups. The idea is to make training more competitive, and no one wants the embarrassment of being told to forfeit.

Ten Hag is fully involved and stops the session if he sees something he does not like.

Amid the glitz and glamor of Man United’s preseason tour, manager Erik ten Hag has kept his focus on football. Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Cameras during an open session at the Rajamangala National Stadium the day before the match against Liverpool caught the United boss yelling at Jadon Sancho for failing to get the winger on the right run. His simple English can make instructions seem very blunt when addressing individuals, but it also means there is no confusion about his message.

He has set high standards from his first session, but privately he accepts that it will take some time for his new players to get things right. One player was asked about the amount of new information they need to learn, to which the answer was, “It’s huge.”

Ten Hag also learns and has asked employees from different departments to wear certain colored team clothes on certain days so that he can easily identify who they are and what they do.

Outside of training, players are encouraged to relax.

At the W Melbourne Hotel there is a team room equipped with table tennis, pool, bean bags and a huge TV screen on one of the walls. Competition to replace Andreas Pereira as ping pong champion is fierce, and games involving Bruno Fernandes can be extremely competitive.

The South American players gather in the room, lit with red lights, with the coffee they are allowed to drink after lunch, while others sit on their laptops. McTominay was so desperate for his laptop for the flight between Bangkok and Melbourne that he asked if he could crawl into the baggage hold of the team bus to pick it up. He smiled and waved to the waiting crowd of Thai fans as soon as he emerged.

The response from supporters, especially in Thailand, has been enormous. Bangkok is considered a Liverpool stronghold in terms of Southeast Asia fandom, but a crowd of thousands greeted the team as they landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Darren Fletcher thought he was safe enough to go to the restaurant at 10 p.m. for a Diet Coke at the team hotel, but he heard his name chanted as he appeared at the top of the escalator. Instead, he ordered room service.

The hunger for United anywhere in the world has not abated, despite nearly ten years without a Premier League title and five years without any trophy. Ten Hag is here to bring back the success and waste no time getting started.