SPORTSLETTER – Taipei Times





Staff writer, with desks

TABLE TENNIS Chen Szu-yu leaves Budapest Taiwanese Chen Szu-yu and her doubles partner Lee Ho Ching of Hong Kong dropped out of the women’s doubles semifinals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender European Summer Series on Saturday in Hungary. Japan’s No. 2 in the world, Mima Ito and Hina Hayata, defeated Chen and Lee 3-2 in five hard-fought matches of almost 40 minutes in the BOK hall in Budapest. While Chen and Lee started strong with 11-7, 11-7 consecutive wins, the Japanese duo found a foothold in the third game. After winning 11-8, Ito and Hayata dominated the next two games 11-4, 11-4. The WTT Champions Series in Budapest kicks off today, with 28-year-old world No. 31 Chen taking on Ito in the women’s singles round of 32, while Taiwanese Cheng I-ching faces Chen Xingtong. In the men’s round of 32, Taiwanese Lin Yun-ju, who is seeded fifth in the tournament, will face China’s Lin Gaoyuan, while Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan plays Hungary’s Bence Majors. MOTORSPORT Nick Cassidy takes first win New Zealander Nick Cassidy took his first win in the Formula E electric championship on Saturday, despite crashing and wrecking his car in a rain-soaked red flag race in New York. The Envision Racing driver started on pole position and finished ahead of Venturi Racing’s Brazilian Lucas di Grassi and Dutch teammate Robin Frijns. Heavy rain at the Brooklyn track caused standing water, causing the top three of aquaplaning to hit the wall and sustain heavy damage. The race was halted and cancelled. I was pretty calm after it all happened, but of course very disappointed at first, Cassidy said. It felt like it was in the bag with 10 to go, then it started to rain. RUGBY UNION Fans Call Jones a Traitor Eddie Jones was embroiled in angry talks with Australian supporters on Saturday, who accused the England head coach of being a traitor and an angry man after their 21-17 series win over Australia in Sydney. Rugby Australia condemned the behavior as totally unacceptable. A video posted online shows a supporter, seen with a beer, being urged to spray Australian-born Jones before pointing at the former Wallabies head coach and saying you’re a traitor. Jones is seen approaching the fan. What did you say? Come here and say it, Jones says. When contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday, Jones said clowns believe they are completely going to abuse coaches. TENNIS Hewitt enters hall of fame Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday in a ceremony delayed by COVID-19 last year. Hewitt won the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon titles under 30 career ATP wins and helped Australia capture the Davis Cup in 1999 and 2003. The 41-year-old from Adelaide was unable to travel from Australia to the Hall of Fame last year. I think I needed that extra year to come up with the right words, Hewitt said. This is an incredible honor for me. The ceremony took place on the field where Hewitt won his first ATP match on the lawn in 1998 as a teenager.

Comments are moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing foul and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision is at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/sport/archives/2022/07/18/2003781950 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos