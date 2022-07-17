Connect with us

Sports

US is number two in digital cricket consumption: Venky Mysore

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


NEW DELHI : Knight Rider Sports, owned by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta, will expand its presence in the sports world, especially cricket. In May, it acquired the Abu Dhabi franchise in the UAE’s T20 cricket competition. It was the company’s fourth acquisition after the Indian Premier Leagues Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and a team in US Major League Cricket (MLC). In an interview, Venky Mysore, chief executive officer of KKR and Red Chillies Entertainment, spoke about the popularity of cricket in the US and plans to buy another cricket team or a franchise in another sport. Edited excerpts:

What is the idea behind acquiring teams in so many sports leagues?

Our vision has always been to acquire assets comparable to KKR around the world that we could own and operate. The assets need to be timed so that we can create a caravan model so that we start in one place and move to another.

Did that work out well?

Yes, about eight seasons ago we went to the Caribbean for CPL and acquired the Trinidad franchise TKR. It happened in August-September. Wed took this step before anyone else even thought of it. The IPL was a two month product and we had to figure out how to accommodate the high decibel event and keep our brand alive all year round. Now with the UAE T20 League we have acquired the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. We also made a major investment in the US MCL, which we were involved in from the very beginning. Well, we were setting up LA Knight Riders and we were also building a stadium.

How much have you invested in the US MCL?

The details and investments are still being finalized, but the way it works there is that the model is different from other leagues because in American sports, especially in the National Football League, the franchises jointly own the league. Becoming a co-owner of a competition is interesting. The competition’s launch is scheduled for June-July of 2023 and it may not be a full-fledged tournament depending on the infrastructure and, coincidentally, newer venues are added all the time.

How will the selection of the roster for the US team be done?

The US and UAE leagues are similar in many ways. We usually don’t have the type of local players that have IPL or CPL. So they will initially be international players, but a certain number of local players will be needed so that you can invest in their development. We will also work on other aspects of player development such as academies, scouting and grassroots programs, both in the US and UAE.

Are there enough cricket viewers in the US?

Interestingly, after India, the US is the number two in the digital consumption of cricket content. There’s a huge market… which could be mainly diaspora to begin with. The best way to describe the US market is that we look at the number one media market in the world combined with the second most watched sport. To scale LA Knight Riders in the medium to long term, we need to get the average American sports fan interested in T20 cricket or cricket in general.

Check out all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.

More or less

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters

* Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/us-ranks-at-number-two-on-digital-cricket-consumption-venky-mysore-11658082531852.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: