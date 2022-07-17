US is number two in digital cricket consumption: Venky Mysore

NEW DELHI : Knight Rider Sports, owned by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta, will expand its presence in the sports world, especially cricket. In May, it acquired the Abu Dhabi franchise in the UAE’s T20 cricket competition. It was the company’s fourth acquisition after the Indian Premier Leagues Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and a team in US Major League Cricket (MLC). In an interview, Venky Mysore, chief executive officer of KKR and Red Chillies Entertainment, spoke about the popularity of cricket in the US and plans to buy another cricket team or a franchise in another sport. Edited excerpts:

What is the idea behind acquiring teams in so many sports leagues?

Our vision has always been to acquire assets comparable to KKR around the world that we could own and operate. The assets need to be timed so that we can create a caravan model so that we start in one place and move to another.

Did that work out well?

Yes, about eight seasons ago we went to the Caribbean for CPL and acquired the Trinidad franchise TKR. It happened in August-September. Wed took this step before anyone else even thought of it. The IPL was a two month product and we had to figure out how to accommodate the high decibel event and keep our brand alive all year round. Now with the UAE T20 League we have acquired the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. We also made a major investment in the US MCL, which we were involved in from the very beginning. Well, we were setting up LA Knight Riders and we were also building a stadium.

How much have you invested in the US MCL?

The details and investments are still being finalized, but the way it works there is that the model is different from other leagues because in American sports, especially in the National Football League, the franchises jointly own the league. Becoming a co-owner of a competition is interesting. The competition’s launch is scheduled for June-July of 2023 and it may not be a full-fledged tournament depending on the infrastructure and, coincidentally, newer venues are added all the time.

How will the selection of the roster for the US team be done?

The US and UAE leagues are similar in many ways. We usually don’t have the type of local players that have IPL or CPL. So they will initially be international players, but a certain number of local players will be needed so that you can invest in their development. We will also work on other aspects of player development such as academies, scouting and grassroots programs, both in the US and UAE.

Are there enough cricket viewers in the US?

Interestingly, after India, the US is the number two in the digital consumption of cricket content. There’s a huge market… which could be mainly diaspora to begin with. The best way to describe the US market is that we look at the number one media market in the world combined with the second most watched sport. To scale LA Knight Riders in the medium to long term, we need to get the average American sports fan interested in T20 cricket or cricket in general.

