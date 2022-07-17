Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers of the computer model that nailed Damian Harris’s great year

With NFL training camps opening in less than a month, owners are beginning to prepare for 2022 Fantasy football after a busy off-season. The sophomore quarterbacks have excelled in recent years, with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow all taking big steps forward in their sophomore season. Where Should Every Sophomore Quarterback Be in Your 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings? Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields had tough rookie seasons that led to their coaching staff being replaced, so could a new system unlock their seemingly limitless potential for your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

A reliable array of 2022 Fantasy Football rankings can help you answer that question and also direct you to potential 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers who could dramatically outperform their 2022 Fantasy Football ADP. Before you create your 2022 Fantasy Football draft strategy, Be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets of the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots sending Damian Harris back would dramatically outperform his ADP in the fifth round of Fantasy Football. The result: Harris became the early workhorse for New England, rushing for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 backtrack in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who averaged at least 20 picks earlier off the board.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy Football busts last season. Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy Football Ranking 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, pimples, and busts.Go to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy Football Sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football players the model predicts: Seahawks tight end Noah Fant. While Seattle’s quarterback situation is up in the air, Fant is still an under-the-radar option. His numbers in 2021 were not much different from what he set in 2020, when Drew Lock was his quarterback (62-673-3).

Fant and Lock are reunited in Seattle, and with Russell Westbrook now in Denver, there’s a possibility they could be 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Fant should have more room to operate in a more dynamic attack with bigger playmakers around him than he had in Denver, and Seattle will likely have to throw the ball to stay in games this season. SportsLine’s model predicts Fant will have a more productive season than tight ends like Austin Hooper, Logan Thomas and Hunter Henry.

Another sleeper who identified SportsLine’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings: Cowboys Running Back Tony Pollard. With Ezekiel Elliott’s production beginning to level off after six years of heavy use, Pollard’s role has expanded throughout his three seasons in Dallas. The fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had 101 strokes as a rookie, 129 in his sophomore season and 169 last season.

Pollard looked like the more prolific of the two backs in 2021, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 8.6 yards per reception en route to 1,056 scrimmage yards. Pollard’s 8.5 percent breakaway rate was the third best among NFL running backs, while his 6.2 yards per touch was second. That’s something the model expects the Cowboys will want to tap into even more in 2022, a major reason he faces JK Dobbins and Elijah Mitchell, who are drafted an average of four rounds early.

How To Find Proven 2022 Fantasy Football Football Rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback, you don’t even think about getting taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy Football checkers. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option for superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for each player, on SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that mentioned Damian Harris’ huge seasonAnd invent.