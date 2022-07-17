Bublik wins, Rublev and Isner lose

Andrey Rublevs Nordea Open journey came to an end in the semifinals on Saturday after coming down to Sebastian Baez in straight sets. In the very first meeting between the two players, the Argentine got the first break of the match in the fourth game. He broke Rublev again and took the opening set 6-2.
Baez made an early break in the second set to lead 2-0, but Rublev managed to level things up by breaking through in the seventh game. However, this match was for the Argentine to lose and he broke the world No. 8 in the final match to win 6-2, 6-4 and reach his third ATP final.
Baez will face compatriot Francisco Cerundolo in the final of the Nordea Open, with the latter eliminating Pablo Carreno Busta. The 23-year-old defeated the fifth-seeded Spaniard 6-3, 6-2 in his first final of the season.
Rublev’s quest for a fourth title this season will continue at the Hamburg European Open, where he is the second seed.
John Isner’s run at the Hall of Fame Open came to an end in the semifinals when he was defeated in three sets by compatriot Maxime Cressy. This is the third final of the season for 25-year-old Cressy, who then takes on third-seeded Alexander Bublik, who defeated Jason Kubler in the final four.
In the women’s singles in Lausanne and Budapest, four unseeded players reached the finals of both competitions. At Lausanne, Petra Martic eliminated sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia in three sets to set up a title fight against Serbian Olga Danilovic, who saw Anastasia knock out Potapova. The women’s singles final of the Budapest Grand Prix will be played between Bernarda Pera and Aleksandra Krunic.
Now let’s look in detail at all the results of the matches that took place on Saturday.
Nordea Open
Men’s singles semi-finals
(8) defeats Sebastian Baez. (2) Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4
Francisco Cerundolo def. (5) Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2
Hall of Fame opened
Men’s singles semi-finals
(4) Maxime beats Cressy. (2) John Isner 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
(3) Alexander Bublik defeats. Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-2
Men’s Doubles Semifinals
(1) Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo beats. Alex Lawson / Robert Galloway 4-6, 6-3 [11-9]
Women’s Open Lausanne
Women’s singles semifinals
Petra Martic def. (6) Caroline Garcia 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
(Q) Olga defeats Danilovic. Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-2
Women’s doubles, semi-finals and finals
Olga Danilovic / Kristina Mladenovic beats. Xinyun Han / Alexandra Panova 6-1, 6-2 [semifinal]
Olga Danilovic / Kristina Mladenovic beats. (2) Ulrikke Eikeri / Tamara Zidasek (S/O) [final]
Budapest Grand Prix
Women’s singles semifinals
(Q) Bernarda defeats Pera. (9) Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-4
Aleksandra Krunic beats. (3) Julia Putintseva 6-2, 6-2
Women’s Doubles Semifinals
Katarzyna Piter / Kimberley Zimmermann defeats. Timea Babos / Fanny Stollar 6-3, 3-6 [10-6]