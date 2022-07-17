Minnesota Wild News: Chaffee, Swaney Re-Signed One-Year Deals





We all know that Bill Guerin, GM Bill Guerin, likes to handle his business early, but we didn’t expect him to solve almost the entire 2022-23 roster in the first few weeks of the off-season. In the most recent (and possibly final) move before the Wilds summer, the team announced they have re-signed Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney to one-year, two-way deals. The boys are! #mnwild NEWS: We have re-signed F Mitchell Chaffee and F Nick Swaney to one-year, two-way contracts. Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 17, 2022 Both deals have identical financial implications, a league minimum of $750,000 in the NHL and a $125,000 salary in the AHL, which makes perfect sense given the two forwards are both 24 years old and have similar positions in the Minnesota depth chart. In his second season in the AHL, Chaffee increased his production by a significant margin; from just 17 points in 28 games during his rookie campaign, to 23 goals and 39 points in 49 games. All of that earned him a call-up to play two full NHL games during the Wilds’ injury-laden season. He should play an important role in the AHL next year, especially if some of the AHL Wilds’ top scorers can find a full-time spot in St. Paul. Swaney may not have earned an NHL debut, but in his first professional season, having been one of the University of Minnesota Duluth’s top strikers for the four years prior, he was still able to score 16 goals and 38 points in 62 AHL games. Not too shabby for the seventh round of 2017. After this double signing and solidifying some AHL depth with four additions in the open market, maybe the Wild could just call it that and wait for training camp in a few months. There is still the option to add an NHL forward, but with options in the league dwindling and the competition tough for these players, Guerin and his management may simply depend on their minor league depth to that last 12th or 13th attacker spot to be filled. The Wild has approximately $4.3 million in cap space with 11 forwards, seven defenders and their two goalkeepers. Assuming that top candidate Marco Rossi makes the selection from the training camp, that is about your whole roster ready. Trade rumors are still rampant and Guerin could try to move someone like blueliner Dmitry Kulikov, who still has a year off his deal, and Kulikov’s three-man bottom pairing, Alex Goligoski and Jon Merrill, could just be uncomfortable for him. head coach Dean Evason to balance to clear the cap space, which he could then potentially use to look for some higher level free agents. Could Paul Stastny be towed to Minnesota with a higher salary? Maybe breakout forward Evan Rodrigues is another option? Perhaps a huge blockbuster will be announced where Guerin acquires a limited free agent and frees up the cap space to sign the player for an extension. Quite possibly! There are still possibilities this summer, but it could also be that there is nothing at all. The only other option for trades is to sign Matt Boldy or Matt Dumba for renewals as they are in the final year of their respective deals. We’ll see, I guess.

