SLUs Kuehn Adds To Postseason Resume, Earns LSWA Honors





HAMMOND, L. Golfing in Southeast Louisiana University Logan Kuehn continued to pile up post-season accolades when he was named to the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana team on Sunday, the LSWA announced. Kuehn, an All-Southland first-team roster in 2022, received an honorable mention, along with Centenary’s Richard Polan. Kuehn, a senior, finished the 2021-22 season with three top 10 finishes. The Lake Charles, Louisiana native won the Ellendale Intercollegiate, finished second at the Gulf Coast Intercollegiate and eighth at the Southland Conference Championships. Kuehn also helped the Lions to the conference championship on April 27 in McKinney, Texas. SLU advanced to the NCAA Regionals in Bryan, Texas, hosted by Texas A&M, the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013. In his fifth year with the squad, Kuehn led the squad with an average of 74.08 strokes. The St. Louis Catholic High School grad also had 16 out of 25 rounds where he shot 74 or lower. For his career, Kuehn finished with 144 rounds with a total of 75.30 batting averages. Garrett Barber of LSU was named LSWA Golfer of the Year to highlight the class of 2022. 2022 All-Louisiana Men’s Golf Team PLAYER OF THE YEAR MEN Garrett Barber, LSU

FIRST MEN OF THE YEAR Cohen Troll, LSU

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR MEN Jacob Agerschou, ULM

COACH OF THE YEAR MEN Chuck Winstead, LSU FIRST TEAM MEN Garrett Barber, LSU 71.15 batting average; PING Southeast team for all regions

Peter Hinnant, Louisiana 72.60 batting average; All-Sun Belt Conference First Team

Sam Murphy, Louisiana Tech 71.63 batting average; NCAA Regional Participant

Michael Sanders, LSU 71.48 batting average

Cohen Trolio, LSU 71.30 batting average; SEC All-Freshman Team SECOND TEAM MEN Jacob Agerschou, ULM 73.46 batting average

Nicholas Arcement, LSU 71.85 batting average; San Diego Classic Medalist

Drew Doyle, LSU 72.33 batting average; The Hayt Medalist

Ryan O’Neil, Nicholl’s 73.33 batting average; All-Southland Conference First Team

Eli Ortego, Louisiana 72.97 batting average; SBC Freshman of the Year FAIR MENTION

FAIR MENTION

Logan Kuehn Southeast; Richard Polan, centenary

