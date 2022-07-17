Hopton Mills Cricket Club wins grant to install new nets to train junior teams





Over the winter, the Hopton Mills Cricket Club decided that there was an urgent need for cricket nets to enable the club’s junior sections to train on the pitch and get used to the conditions they will be playing in week after week so that they can best possible preparation. These items are not cheap and funds have been scarce after Covid, so an application was made to the Provincial Grand Masters Fund, part of the West Riding Masonic Charities, through Scarborough Lodge No.1214 Batley. Phil Bland, president of the Hopton Mills Cricket Club, said: “I am confident that with voluntary community organizations, funding, grants and sponsorship are pretty much the lifeblood of organizations like ourselves and allow us to improve our facilities to bring players to the to draw a club.. Sign Up to our daily newsletter from Dewsbury Reporter Today < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5025%"/> Phil Bland, president of the Hopton Mills Cricket Club; Lee Gregory, Adorable Master; and Fred Davis, Charity Steward, both of Scarborough Lodge 1214, Batley, with the new grid facilities “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Freemasons of West Yorkshire for their extremely generous grant of 2,400 which has enabled us to purchase these bespoke cricket nets. “We want to say a huge thank you for your amazing support. “We are aware of the fantastic work the Freemasons are doing in the local community and for local charities. If we could offer our facilities or club to support this work, we would be happy to do so. “Local sport is such a big part of the local community, but at the same time can be challenging for what is completely a volunteer organization. “One of the challenges we face is the hot local competition for players with four cricket clubs in the immediate vicinity and that’s just attracting players to our own sport, not competing with other sports. “That’s why it’s a huge help for us to be able to provide the best facilities.”

