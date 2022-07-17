



The Blue Jackets have had a massive off season so far, with the signings of Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson attract special attention. Now that the free agency has established itself, the focus in Columbus has shifted to the restricted free agent winger situation Patrick Laine. The 24-year-old attacker is two years away from unrestricted free agencies and has the ability to file for arbitration, take two (probably expensive) arbitration awards, and then freely choose in 2024. Columbus has a history of talented attackers leaving in free agency (Artemi Panarin jumps out as a recent example), so it makes sense that the Columbus market is keeping a close eye on the situation in Laine in the hope that history doesn’t repeat itself. In this case, Blue Jackets fans have reason to exhale. Laine and his representatives, by Aaron Portzline of The Athleticwill not file an arbitration today before the 5 p.m. deadline. That’s important news, as it confirms that both the Blue Jackets and Laine are genuinely committed to finding a contract solution that will keep Laine in Columbus for the long haul. Laine has played 101 games as a Blue Jacket and has an impressive 36 goals and 77 points, including 26 goals and 56 points in just 56 games in 2021-22. Laine has one of the best hockey shots and has been terrorizing goalkeepers since he made his rookie debut in Winnipeg. Before Gaudreau’s arrival, Laine was one of the few stars on the Blue Jackets’ roster, arguably the only other elite talent on the team besides defender Zach Werensky. With Gaudreau now in the fold, however, Laine has the chance to join an exciting team in Columbus that has the potential to be the most offensively gifted lineup in the team’s history. Portzline states that negotiations between Laine’s agent, Andy Scott, and the team remain “amic,” and it appears that Laine has an interest in being a part of that promising future in Columbus. Nothing is a guarantee in the NHL and negotiations can always go sideways. But avoiding arbitration is an important first step in getting Laine locked up in Columbus for a long time. The deal he gets probably won’t go above the $9.75MM AAV Gaudreau earns, but a modest increase in Laine’s current cap-hit of $7.5MM wouldn’t be unreasonable. The Blue Jackets don’t actually have much cap space to get a Laine expansion done, oddly enough, because CapFriendly projects the team to have $2.3MM of current cap space, which would surely make any Laine extension a . would maketerribly squeeze firmly. Columbus may have to move a contract to have enough room to complete Laine’s deal, and the contracts of… Gustav Nyquista and Jakub Voracekcould be their best options to move to get that space. That said, in today’s world capped, freeing up space is just as difficult and expensive as it’s ever been.

