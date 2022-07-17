No shooting archery, no hope for Bangladesh





The secretary general of the Bangladesh Olympic Association, Syed Shahed Reza (C) speaks during a press conference in the BOA auditorium on Sunday. Courtesy photo Excluding shooting and archery, Bangladesh’s hopes of having any notable success in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to be held in England from July 28 to August 8 dwindled. Since its first appearance in the multi-disciplinary sports carnival in 1978, Bangladesh has so far bagged eight medals – two gold, four silver, two bronze – and all the medals came from shooting. Although archery is relatively a newer sport in Bangladesh, it has had notable success at an international level, including all 10 gold medals at the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal, three gold medals at the 2022 Asia Cup in Thailand, in addition to individual success from Ruman Shana in making direct participation in the Tokyo Olympics. As the Commonwealth Games Federation excluded these two events, the opportunities to win medals were reduced as a total of 30 athletes from Bangladesh will compete in seven sports disciplines – athletics, boxing, gymnastics, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, table tennis – in the 22nd edition of the games. The opening ceremony of the Games will take place on July 28 at Alexender Stadium and the gold medalist of the 2016 South Asian Games, weightlifter Mabia Aktar Simanta, will carry the flag of Bangladesh this past March. “We have fewer opportunities to win medals at the Games because shooting and archery were out of the question,” Bangladesh Olympics Association secretary general Syed Shahed Reza said at a press conference on Sunday at the BOA auditorium. “Bangladesh has done well on the international scene in shooting and archery, but we hope that our athletes from other disciplines will do their best to improve. “We hope for better performance from our athletes and I think that will help prepare for other upcoming international competitions,” he said. More than 5,000 athletes from 72 teams – including 54 Commonwealth countries and 18 territories – are expected to compete in 280 events across the 20 sporting disciplines. The 50-strong Bangladesh contingent, including 20 officials, will leave the country for England in several stages from July 20. Day after the end of the Commonwealth Games, the light of the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games will be lit in Konya, Turkey, when Bangladesh can expect some success. A total of 58 Bangladeshi athletes will compete in Turkey from 9 to 18 August in the 11 sports disciplines – athletics, archery, fencing, gymnastics, handball, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting, wrestling. About 6,000 athletes from 55 countries will participate in 380 events from 19 sports disciplines of the Islamic Solidarity Games and the 13th South Asian gold medalist, fencer Fatema Mujib, will carry the flag of Bangladesh in the March opening ceremony. During the press conference, Reza revealed details on Bangladeshi athletes’ overall progress and prospects for the two international competitions.

