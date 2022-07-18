Tournament organizer Potvin wins inaugural tennis tournament Clamfest

YARMOUTH For three decades, the Betty Blakeman Memorial Tournament was the main event on the Maine Tennis Association’s summer calendar.

The Blakeman was last held in 2019, raising more than $300,000 for cancer-related organizations in Maine before Betty’s children, Eric and Carrie, decided to close it in 2020 when the pandemic forced the concurrent Yarmouth Clam Festival to be canceled.

The festival returned this year and with it came the inaugural Clamfest Tennis Classic, a tournament held in the same location and with many of the same features as the venerable Blakeman. Eliot Potvin and Brian Mavor, who each won individual titles in singles both in high school (for Hampden Academy and Yarmouth, respectively) and the Blakeman, teamed up to host the event.

We didn’t know what we would get for entry because we were back the first year and a little late securing the courts and all, said Potvin, the new owner of Foreside Fitness in Falmouth. The turnout wasn’t as big as it used to be, but just the feeling, I was really excited to feel some of that. It is a step in the right direction.

Potvin was the best in a 48-year-old men’s open singles field, the biggest of the seven brackets that took place all weekend at Yarmouth High and the Val Halla courses in nearby Cumberland. He triumphed in the final Sunday afternoon, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2, against No. 3 Noah Bragg of Portland.

Potvin, 33, won the 2016 and 2019 Blakeman Tournaments. Bragg, who is soon to be 29, won the 2013 Blakeman in his only appearance as an emerging junior at Bowdoin College.

It was a wonderful experience, Bragg recalled. The entire tennis community of Maine is coming out for it.

About three dozen spectators watched the 1 hour 40 minute championship game, played under mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Potvin, who had won their only previous clay court encounter two years earlier, dominated the opening set, but Bragg became the aggressor in the second, converting his first break point into a rare double fault from Potvin.

I knew if I stayed behind and let him attack I wouldn’t stand a chance, Bragg said. So I just got in and started swinging freely.

During the substitution prior to the decisive third set, Potvin talked to himself. He had won the opening set by playing mostly from the baseline, with heavy topspin on both his forehand and backhand. In the second, Bragg dictated the pace.

I sat there and I said I couldn’t win these long play points, said Potvin. I have to make a commitment, win or lose, to put him back under pressure instead of being the one on the defensive.

Potvin ignored defensive slices and turned to a chip-and-charge, serve-and-volley approach. It wasn’t always a success, but he won significantly more points than he lost. At 1-1 in the third set, his backhand pass provided a breaking point against Bragg.

A forehand return landed just inside the baseline, giving Potvin time to go in and finish the game at the net. He then hit three service winners in the next game to take control at 3-1. Potvin finished with five aces to one for Bragg.

He played a very smart third set, Bragg said. He really started coming in and changing the pace of the game. I fought as hard as I could, but he played really well.

The largest open field for men in Blakeman’s history was 112 players. In this year’s semifinals, however, three former champions (No.8 Jai Aslam of Belgrade, the 2018 champion, defeated Portland’s No.2 Dan Rodefeld in the quarterfinals before beating Bragg 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals).

Potvin reached the final by sending Massachusetts teen Joel McCandless, 6-1, 6-3. McCandless, seeded ninth, defeated No. 5 George Cutone, the two-time defending Maine high school singles state champion from Kennebunk, 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

That’s the strongest quarterfinal draw I’ve ever seen in men’s singles, said Eric Blakeman, one of dozens of volunteers who helped Potvin and Mavor get the inaugural event off the ground. With the 30th (Blakeman tournament) that was it. But everyone wanted to show up and support Eliot and his new tournament.

Potvin said the total field for all seven brackets was 95 players, about 40 of whom participated in multiple events. Yarmouth’s Lesya Stasiv won the women’s open singles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over 14-year-old Sofia Kirtchev of Falmouth in a field of five.

Stasiv, who won the Blakeman in 2000, teamed up with her daughter, Sofia Mavor, for another three-team women’s open doubles win.

Sofia Mavor and Mike Hill won the mixed doubles over a field of six. In a field of five, Brian Mavor won the men’s singles finals aged 45 and over against Bert Cole 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

In the final event of the tournament, Bragg and Rodefeld teamed up to beat the top tier in the men’s open doubles, with a field of 22 teams. Bragg and Rodefeld, placed third, won 6-3, 7-6 (7) ahead of Joshua Rubel (rising freshman at Williams College of Texas) and Matt Danielson (rising junior at Bates of Florida).

