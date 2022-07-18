The Netherlands retains hockey world champion | Sport

Succi saves a penalty from the Netherlands. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

The ball continues sticks of the Netherlands as hockey through his veins, universal selection and true foreman of the sport, already having won nine World Cups out of 15 that have been played. The last three ran and this one, in Terrassa, against an Argentina that until now seemed mammoth and that was reduced to little after the final against the Netherlands, a stiff rival because of the enormous superiority firework. I know the two best teams in the world are going up against each other (mainly because Australia isn’t what it used to be), the Leonas candidates after an excellent tournament, recent winners of the Pro League; but in the Netherlands there is no one to cough it up. Not even Argentina. This was explained to him in the final final of the Tokyo Games (3-1); He thus confirmed it with a new world crown (3-1).

As if to honor Hans Zimmer’s notes from… gladiator that the soprano sang in the closing act, Argentina initially tried to present its candidacy, fierce in pressure, hockey with bites full of direct passes that jumped over pressure lines to get the Netherlands into trouble. For example, two penalty corners came as a starter, including the two shots by Gorzelany, the top scorer of the tournament with eight goals. The first, with a rebound, almost surprised Josine Koning, a goalkeeper who is relentlessly outstretched; the second, crooked, went high. And there ended Argentina’s momentum, restrained by the technical quality of the Netherlands, able to move the ball back and forth until it corners it, also physically and powerfully against rival contacts, because already in the first act two green cards seen, one per team.

Built with passes from Koolen’s root, catapulted by Verschoor and bolstered by Felice Albers on the balcony of the rival area, the Netherlands flaunted that nickname of Movement Orange which Cruijff and his teammates earned from football in the 1970s. The ball was his, just like hockey. And when he got that far, after several penalty corners and beautiful saves from Succi, Yibbi Jansen hit him – she wasn’t the lead pitcher, as Matla was on the bench – and although Succi parried it, the rejection went to the stick van Verschoors and from there to the goal. With no time to recover from the blow, Sanders read the elimination of Matla, who faced the goalkeeper and defoliated her like a daisy, shot into the net. Double hack.

Argentina didn’t give up, because they made an effort to give the game rhythm, to try to define themselves with individual races. But even with that, it didn’t hurt for the Netherlands, who signed the game of the tournament to seal the final, a counterattack for the video libraries. Double wall to get the ball out of his area, a vertical pass from De Goede and a boost from Moes for the point from Albers, who placed the ball in the goal before Succi’s exit. Holland was too much, a superlative team that clarified its leadership in the world rankings in a big way, even as Groszelany left his notch, the goal of honor with a penalty corner as from the stands the shouts of: go go Argentina!. And that the Netherlands hadn’t played a great game in the tournament, because in the quarterfinals they defeated Belgium by sweat (2-1) and in the semifinals they defeated Australia -third in the tournament- with the minimum (1-0). It turns out that he saved the best for the final, to tell Argentina and the rest of the planet that the world crown has not been touched.

