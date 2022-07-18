CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson Under Buckeyes Get Big NIL Deal

The Foundation, an outside collective that supports the state of Ohio, says it has raised more than half a million dollars to fund a joint name, image and likeness agreement for some of the Buckeyes star soccer players.

Brian Schottenstein, the co-founder of the nonprofit, said the deal totals $550,000 for quarterback CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Denzel Burke.

As part of the terms, Burke and Henderson will promote American Eagle Outfitters, and Smith-Njigba and Stroud will join Designer Shoe Warehouse. Stroud is also pushing Value City Furniture.

They will also all work with the charities of The Foundations, a group that includes Buckeye Cruise for Cancer, A Kid Again and LifeTown Columbus.

Fundraising event scheduled for August 22

The four players will be part of a fundraiser event held by the collective on August 22where children with special needs from LifeTown and others with life-threatening conditions from A Kid Again will attend, in addition to making other public appearances.

I think there’s a lot of pride, Schottenstein said, but I’m really passionate about Ohio State athletics, especially the football and basketball programs, and I love the three charities we’re involved in.

So I put all my passions into one nonprofit. I really enjoy giving back to those areas. That part was really fun. And it’s nice to see the results paying off.

It is the largest deal the Foundation has signed since its launch in March, and Schottenstein believes this is the largest joint NIL deal for Ohio state athletes since they first received compensation for the use of their equipment last summer. fame and celebrity.

Who negotiated the deal for the Ohio State players?

NIL Management, an agency based in Columbus, helped negotiate the deal and represented the players.

The development is important in a nascent era of player compensation in college football.

In recent months, boosters and alumni across the country have formed collectives to support specific schools, raising money from deep-pocketed donors and passionate fans.

Their emergence is a potential draw for high school recruits or an incentive for current players to stick with the program rather than enter the transfer portal.

Why NIL Opportunities Are Important to the State of Ohio?

NIL opportunities are seen as important factors for teams in maintaining their rosters.

At a meeting of business executives in the state of Ohio last month, Coach Ryan Day estimated that it would take $13 million annually in NIL money to maintain the Buckeyes roster.

Collectives will play a role in achieving that goal.

Schottenstein believes The Foundation is on prospects’ radar and has an impact on the recruiting journey, where the Buckeyes push for the best ranked class in the 2023 cycle.

I think recruiters know we have this, and we have a lot of companies that support our collective, our foundation, it definitely helps them make a decision to come to Ohio state versus other schools, Schottenstein said.

Schottenstein, a Columbus real estate manager and Ohio state driving force, took the first steps last winter toward forming a collective with former National Champion-winning quarterback Cardale Jones.

It was in response to a handful of schools in the South forming their own ambitious collectives around the early signing period in December.

In one much-discussed case, Texas boosters created a nonprofit called Horns with Heart, set up to pay each offensive lineman $50,000 in exchange for charitable work.

I didn’t want to be left behind, Schottenstein said.

At that time, no collective support for the state of Ohio had yet been formed. Two weeks after the founding of The Foundation, another collective known as the Cohesion Foundation was formed.

For The Foundation, the six-figure deal for Burke, Henderson, Smith-Njigba and Stroud marks one of the first successes in the NIL arms race.

We finally started to follow our words when we first launched, Schottenstein said. Actually came through with a successful collective.

