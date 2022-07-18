Fans erupt over Lleyton Hewitt moment in Hall of Fame

Lleyton Hewitt with wife Bec after the inauguration ceremony of the Hall of Fame in Newport. Image: Getty

Two years after being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Aussie is amazing Lleyton Hewitt finally got his moment on Saturday.

In 2020 the ITF announced that Hewitt would be elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

But due to travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was unable to attend the inauguration ceremony last summer.

No one was chosen for 2022, meaning the moment was Hewitt alone on Saturday.

Wife Bec and their three children Cruz, Mia and Ava were all on hand to watch Hewitt become the 34th player from Australia to be inducted.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the lawns of Newport after the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open – the same venue where Hewitt won his first ATP game on the lawn in 1998 as a teenager.

“I think I needed that extra year to come up with the right words,” Hewitt said.

“This is an incredible honor for me. It has made it all the more special to have my family and friends here.”

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, Hewitt paused for a moment before the word easily came to mind.

“Competitor,” the 41-year-old said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier in the day before his introduction.

“For me, someone who loved putting it on the line every day and getting the most out of themselves, I did as hard as I could on the pitch every time I got on the pitch,” said the Australian Davis Cup -captain. and former World No.1.

“The fans deserved that we gave everything and went into battle, and that’s something I was proud of.”

Lleyton Hewitt with wife Bec and children Mia, Cruz and Ava. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images for International Tennis Hall of Fame)

Tennis world erupts when Lleyton Hewitt gets his moment

After winning the US Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002, Hewitt finished ’01 and ’02 as the number 1 player in the world, spending 80 weeks at the top of the pile.

In 2001 he became the world’s youngest male No. 1 at 20 years, 8 months and 26 days.

During his career, he won 30 singles titles and was part of two Davis Cup championship teams – 1999 and 2003.

One of his most memorable moments was his appearance on his first Davis Cup team in ’99.

“I was only 18 at the time, I think. I had Pat Rafter as our best singles player and I played number 2 behind him,” he said.

“For me that was a very proud moment, to stand next to all those great Australians that I always idolized and looked up to.”

Lleyton Hewitt with wife Bec at the International Tennis Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images for International Tennis Hall of Fame)

Hewitt won his last ATP title in Newport in 2014. It was then that the thought occurred to him to be elected to the Hall.

“I was here to play the tournament and I had the career I had, and I was coming to the end of my career,” he said in the interview.

“A lot of people I’d run into would say, ‘Can’t wait to see you back here in a few years.’ That was probably the only time you really thought about it.”

Despite saying he had no regrets, Hewitt admitted that the only thing he missed in his career was a slam title in his home country after finishing second at the Australian Open in 2015.

“There is nothing I would change,” he said. “But something I obviously wish I could achieve. I clearly felt I was good enough to do.”

with agencies

