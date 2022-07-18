Dixon Appreciates Buzz of Toronto Victory

Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion Scott Dixon won at the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday, but it was far from an ordinary win.

This marks the 52nd win of Dixon’s illustrious career and ties him with fellow legend Mario Andretti for #2 on the all-time INDYCAR SERIES win list. It was also the 18th consecutive season of the INDYCAR SERIES in which Dixon won a race, extending his series record.

But the numbers are secondary to the relief of this fact: The long winless streak is finally over for the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driver.

Dixon’s last win came in May 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway. That is a period of 23 races, the second longest winless run of his career.

“Probably more relived to win,” Dixon said. “There are definitely people who just keep talking about it, which gets a little frustrating. It’s not like anything changes. We’re still in the same process, we’re trying just as hard.

“There are lows. I’ve had those periods in my career where you really have to respect the sport. When it comes to that, you should be very happy with it.”

Now for more stats, as Dixon continues to pile up his corner of the INDYCAR record book. Today’s win was Dixon’s fourth in Toronto, second on this track after Michael Andretti’s seven. Dixon is also fifth in the season standings, 44 points behind his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson.

While Dixon was relieved to have ended his drought, the win for Chip Ganassi Racing couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Ganassi team is in a tug-of-war with McLaren Racing over the services of reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and Dixon’s teammate Alex Palou in 2023. Both teams issued press releases last week stating that Palou will drive for their respective teams next season.

With such fiery tension between the teams, the Iceman’s win was much needed.

“Yeah, it was interesting,” Dixon said. “Not the most interesting time I’ve had with this team, that’s for sure. There are many ups and downs in everyone’s career. It’s just a bit of a blip and a bit of noise right now. But (winning) definitely shows the resilience of this team.

“For me it’s to be part of this team. I think it’s my 21st season with Chip. All but one of those wins were with him. I’m very grateful for what he’s done, what his team has done, what everyone puts into this team.”

Still, the conversation always tends back to the mind-boggling statistics Dixon, who turns 42 this Friday, is piling up during his Hall of Fame career. While AJ Foyt’s career record of 67 wins seems secure, Dixon would match Foyt’s record of seven season titles with another championship. That goal is more in sight after Dixon’s victory on Sunday.

“It’s tough; the competition is really tough right now,” said Dixon. “But we’re moving forward, man. If we can get a good start here and get some wins, anything is possible. AJ is pretty safe I think. ”

Looking ahead to the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Weekend doubleheader Friday through Sunday at Iowa Speedway, Dixon is hopeful that today’s win will kick-start a blistering summer trajectory. Yet Dixon also knows that auto racing can be brutal, just like the long drought he ended today.

“I don’t want to predict anything in this sport,” Dixon said. “It’s too hard to do that. All I know is that we will do our very best.”