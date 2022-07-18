Nehra – The New Indian Express

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At this point, Rishabh Pants’ credentials in red ball cricket need no introduction. The wicketkeeper’s batter has been hailed as a modern Test cricketer for his aggressive approach, using every throw to score points. Despite the result in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, Broek Century was his fifth hundred in the format in the first innings, second in England and fourth outside Asia.

However, Pant has failed to replicate a similar success in white-ball cricket. His average of 31.08 and 22.58 in ODIs and T20Is doesn’t really do justice to his talent. There have been instances where he has shown glimpses of what he can do, but the 24-year-old has struggled with consistency in white-ball cricket.

That said, former Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra believes people should have a little patience with Pant in limited overs. Rishabh Pant, as a player that he is, we don’t need to discuss what kind of talent he is. He showed that in difficult circumstances. So we need to be a little patient, be patient with him, Nehra said in a select media interview recently facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

In the T20Is against England, India opened Pant, trying to make the most of the field restrictions, which many former cricketers hailed as a bold move. Nehra felt that this could just be the turning point in his career. You know what a man like Pant can do in the first six overs, and with the limitation of the field, going forward, with more experience, Rishabh Pant is an all rounder, he is a great asset to the Indian team in any size.

But the bigger concern probably comes in the 50-over format, where Pant plays a pivotal role in the middle order. As seen in the second ODI at Lords where he hit a full toss directly into the midfielder’s hands, going out for a five ball duck as India looked for partnership while chasing a subpar total doesn’t look good at all.

While acknowledging the numbers aren’t great, Nehra said it could be difficult to bring consistency to the brand of cricket Pant play. It is very difficult to keep performing. Rishabh Pant, what kind of player is he? When it comes down to it, we want him to score points and score with that hit percentage in every format. And that much consistency will only come with time because the kind of player he is, the way he plays, you know, it’s very hard to get the consistency, he said.