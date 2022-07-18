Sports
Jakob James is comfortable waiting my turn, but feels ready to contribute to Ohio State’s offensive line
Although he only took 10 offensive snaps in his first two seasons as a Buckeye, Jakob James has no doubts that the state of Ohio is where he belongs.
A three star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, James didn’t play at all when he wore his real freshman red shirt. Last season, James took the field for snaps at the end of the blowout wins against Indiana and Michigan State, but otherwise only played on special teams.
Now entering his third year in Ohio State, James still probably won’t be a starter on the Buckeyes offensive line. His recruiting classmate Luke Wypler sits in front of him on the depth map in the middle, his preferred position. But James, a resident of Cincinnati, says he never thought he’d have to leave Ohio State for a chance at more game time elsewhere.
It sure is difficult. But ever since I’ve been here, I’ve always had the right mindset that I’m in the right place, that I’m here to stay and that I will eventually get my turn, James said this spring. And I just have to perform when the time comes. So yeah, I mean, sometimes it’s hard, going home and visiting family and then having to drive back like they just miss and stuff. But no, they know I’ve come to the right place. I know I’m in the right place. And I like to wait my turn.
While James will likely have to wait at least another year for a starting chance, he looks set to qualify for more playing time this season. He spent the spring as the center of the second team and is in position for a spot on the attacking line two-deep for the first time in his career.
That doesn’t guarantee that hell is the next man in the middle, as Ohio state coaches have said right guard Matt Jones could slide into the middle if something happens to Wypler. But on an offensive line depth chart that keeps moving behind the starting five, James is probably one of the first two or three offensive linemen off the bench, along with Josh Fryar and Enokk Vimahi.
Jakob James has had an excellent off-season and is showing good depth on the inside, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said in March. Matt is probably our second center, although Jakobs had a great spring and made his way forward as he should.
James has mainly practiced downtown as Buckeye after playing tackle in high school, but he has also been on guard for some time. He believes he will be able to step into any of the three domestic offensive lines if Ohio State needs him to play this year.
I’d like to consider myself ready for those spots when my number is called, James said. That’s a big philosophy here: be ready when your number is called. And I’d like to do that. Going into the spring, going into the fall camp, also just participating, but also just trying to be ready so I can intervene when my number is called.
Now entering his second season in the red shirt, James says he feels much more ready to play than he did a year ago. He says playing with guys like Wypler, Jones and former Ohio State Center Josh Myers over the past two years has helped him improve his game.
He also changed his body physically through his work with the Ohio States strength and conditioning staff and by improving his diet.
I feel much more at ease, James said. Getting a little bit of a better understanding of everything, what it takes, the expectations to be here. I just feel very different from when I came here. And I can’t thank the coaches enough. But still a long way to go.
Since Wypler is also a sophomore, James doesn’t have a clear path to the starting center job at this point unless Wypler chooses to leave Ohio State early for the NFL. His best shot at becoming a Buckeye starter for the foreseeable future may be on hold, where Jones is a fifth-year senior (although he may qualify for an additional year) and Donovan Jackson may be able to step out to join next year. to grab.
Assuming he eventually gets a chance to show what he can do as an anchor of Ohio’s offensive line, James believes Buckeye fans will be impressed by what they see.
I think they’re going to see a smart center, James said. Fast, physical, being a leader and just being comfortable in my shoes.
