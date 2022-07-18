Torrey Pines Alyssa Ahn in the running for prestigious girls tennis

After a freshman season in which her superlative ultimately resulted in winning the CIF Individual Championship in 2021, standout tennis player Alyssa Ahn of Torrey Pines has now jumped onto the national podium.

On July 14, the 15-year-old San Diego resident was officially named as one of 24 athletes from across the country nominated for the USA Today National Girls High School Tennis Player of the Year Award. The winner will be announced as part of a national awards ceremony hosted by former NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis and will be streamed on YouTube on July 31.

The tennis award is part of a comprehensive USA Today National Sports Award program that recognizes the best individuals in 29 prep sports, as well as winners of 11 team/individual Premier Awards. Now in just the second edition of its current format, the USA Today production is promoted as the largest high school sports recognition program in the US. years at Notre Dame.

The USA Today award came somewhat out of the blue for Ahn. Frankly, I didn’t know about the program before I was nominated, said Ahn, who received a call from one of the paper’s representatives in mid-June. It’s pretty cool though, and I’m honored to be included in a group like this.

I worked hard on the track and this will definitely motivate me to keep going. Ahn is one of only four freshmen recognized for girls’ tennis and, along with Westlake High Schools Emma Sun, one of two from California. , event coverage and feedback from coaches/sports directors to develop the list of finalists for each sport.

Ahn was about seven years old when she started playing tennis and less than two years later she started playing competitively. She regularly won tournaments in the U-10 division and has been on the rise ever since. Before winning the individual CIF title this year, Ahn played a key role in Torrey Pines securing a berth in the eight-team CIF Open Division Playoffs, where the Falcons reached the semifinals.

I was surprised to win the CIF Championship, but I also knew that I had worked hard and that I went in hoping the tournament would reflect that, Ahn said. High school tennis was very different from what I was used to. I really enjoyed the season, liked the social aspect of playing with friends and connecting more on a personal level. I definitely felt a bit more pressure at CIF as I knew how prestigious the event was and how it represented my school.

For Torrey Head Coach Don Chu, Ahn and the USA Today award go hand in hand. Alyssas is a perfect fit for this award and is a perfect choice to represent Torrey Pines, Chu said. Her humility matches her talent and achievements.

As a high school player, she knows she’s on a team and that’s part of the appeal for her. She’s a great player, but this is a family and that’s the culture, she’s an excellent ambassador. That’s not to say Chu doesn’t consider Ahn’s physical and mental talents with a racket in her hand to be first class.

She has a strong all-round game and her only weakness might be that at 5 foot-4 she’s not big yet, Chu continued. But she’s figured out how to get around that. Opponents must be ready to go to battle when they play her because shell will knock you down.

And her intelligence sets her apart from other players. She is extremely smart and learns from every win or loss. Alyssa continues to challenge herself and doesn’t take losses personally, she doesn’t get down, she becomes more determined.

A student of 4.00 in her freshman year at Torrey Pines, Ahn’s short-term tennis goal is to keep the trend up, giving her the opportunity to attend a good university where she can combine academics and tennis. In the months following the girls’ high school campaign, her primary focus was on training, followed by a recent series of major tournaments on part of the SoCal Pro Circuit. Those events include a large number of college players combined with lower-level professionals and top-ranking juniors.

I’ve been able to qualify and play in several close matches, but I haven’t won a main draw yet, Ahn said in early July. I’m definitely happy with how things are going. It was a confidence boost and right now it’s more for experience than results. Chu is clearly a big fan of how far Ahn has come and what lies ahead.

I’m happy with the child she is and the person Alyssa is becoming, Chu said. Her parents have her future in mind and tennis is just part of that and that’s exactly how it should be.

One of my favorite things about Alyssa is watching her always stop by and cheer on her teammates after her game is over. There is so much value in having that kind of team aspect in what is considered an individual sport. She is a beautiful role model.

For more information about the USA Today National High School Sports Award program, visit sports awards.usatoday.com.