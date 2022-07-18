NHL Off-Season Outlook: Los Angeles Kings





Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Here’s the latest file in THN.com’s ongoing analysis of off-season plans for each NHL team. Today we examine the Los Angeles Kings. 2021-22 Record: 44-27-11

Finish in the Pacific Division: 3rd

Salary Limit Available (according to CapFriendly.com): $2.3 million

Limited Free Agents: Gabe Vilardi, F; Michael Anderson, D; Sean Durzi, DC What Los Angeles has: A great balance of veteran, Stanley Cup winning experience and exuberant youth; a new offensive weapon in winger Kevin Fiala; an elite two-way presence in Phillip Danault; above-average young defenders in Sean Durzi and Michael Anderson; proven goalscorers in Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson; a patient but forthcoming GM in Rob Blake; an excellent group of prospects to include in all trades in the season What Los Angeles Needs: More offense in general and more patience for their youngsters – including center Quinton Byfield and blueliner Sean Durzi; a return to good health for cornerstone D-man Drew Doughty, who played just 39 games last season before a wrist injury sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs; goaltending depth past veterans Jonathan Quick and Cal Pedersen What is realistic for Los Angeles next season: The Kings nearly defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, taking the Oilers to seven games in the opening round before dropping out. Doughty’s absence may have been the difference between LA winning that series and losing to Edmonton, but the organization expects Doughty to be back to 100 percent by the time the 2022-23 regular season begins. They keep their fingers crossed that Doughty can get back into top form and that 34-year-old captain Anze Kopitar will continue to produce as he did last season (48 assists and 67 points in 81 games). If their oldest players remain in the lineup and their young players continue to thrive, the Kings could battle it out for second place in the Pacific and make it past the first round for the first time since winning a cup in 2013-14. Kings GM Rob Blake didn’t wait for the league’s unrestricted free agency period to start to make his big move this off-season, landing high-scoring Minnesota winger Kevin Fiala in exchange for their first-round pick in the 2022 draft also as prospect- defender Brock Faber, before signing Fiala to a $55.125 million seven-year contract extension. 25-year-old Fiala had a career year on offense last season, racking up 33 goals and 85 points in 82 games, and will likely thrive atop the Kings (alongside Kopitar and winger Adrian Kempe, who scored 33 goals for LA in 2021-22). Fiala’s talents should improve the Kings’ attack, which was the second weakest of all teams to make the play-offs last year with a total of 239 goals. Head coach Todd McLellan led LA to the second-best goal tally (236 goals), despite not having the best defense corps in the league and spending most of the year without Doughty. If there’s one major concern for the Kings, it’s their goaltending: longtime star Jonathan Quick enters the final season of his 10-year $58 million contract, and while he had his best season since the 2016-17 season, a 2.59 goals against average and a save rate of 0.910, he is now 36 years old and could be injured. The other half of LA’s goalkeeper squad, 27-year-old Cal Petersen, is entering the first year of a three-year, $15 million contract extension, but his save rate has dropped significantly — from 0.911 in 2020-21 to 0.895 last season — and the Kings need him to do better next year. Blake has only $2.3 million in salary cap to deal with any issues in the season, and he still has to sign RFAs Michael Anderson, Sean Durzi and Gabe Vilardi, so he’ll likely have to adjust the lineup before next season starts. . But Blake also has a deep pool of prospects, and the future is no longer far off for this franchise. The future is now for LA, and with Calgary taking a big hit after Johnny Gaudreau’s departure, there’s a chance the Kings could rise to No. 2 in the Pacific and do some real damage in the playoffs.

