Indian TT players lament absence of sports psychologist in CWG support staff | Commonwealth Games 2022 News – Times of India





NEW DELHI: The absence of sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak from India’s 14 members table tennis contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games did not sit well with the players.

Vartak, a former badminton player, was on the long list (published on the TTFI website) of players and support staff for the Birmingham Games starting on July 28, but did not make the final roster.

Sharath Kamal, arguably India’s greatest player ever, reigning National Champion Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishi told PTI that Vartak’s presence in the contingent would have made a big difference.

“The 33% rule has made it difficult to get all the support we need. For me personally, the mental coach could be a big help – given the pressure and the expectations of the Games. Had approached SAI with a request but could not find space for more support staff,” Kamal, who will be performing in his fifth CWGtold PTI.

According to the guidelines, up to 33 percent of the number of athletes make up the support staff, but it is not strictly followed. It is also not followed in the case of table tennis.

For eight players, six members travel to Birmingham as part of the support staff, including two national team coaches S Raman and Anindita Chakraborty, Manika Batra’s personal coach Chris Adrian Pfeiffer, masseur Harmeet Kaurophysio Vikash Singh and team manager SD Mudgil, who is a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee of trustees that leads the TTFI.

Men’s national coach Raman also happens to be the personal coach of star player G Sathiyan.

Mental fitness coach Vartak had been working with the Indian team at the Bengaluru national camp in May.

“I have personally worked with Gayatri for the past eight months and it has helped me a lot. She was also there when I won my first national title. In a big event like CWG, a mental coach can only be useful,” said Sreeja.

Her teammate Reeth added: “Having a mental trainer with you helps a lot in pressure situations we face during the Commonwealth Games. I hope there is another way and we can get her to Birmingham.”

CoA member Mudgil thanked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for granting most of their requests in the final list.

“We are grateful to IOA for the approval of the majority of our support staff. We had also written to the IOA for the mental coach, but there were limitations and we understand that,” Mudgil said.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said all national sports federations should consult the players before sending the list to the top sports organization for approval.

"I'm not specifically talking about table tennis. All federations have to talk to the players before sending us the list, which sometimes doesn't happen. The interests of the athletes come first," Mehta told PTI.

