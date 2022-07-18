Sports
2022 MLB Draft: Washington Nationals select Elijah Green, OR, with No. 5 overall pick in 1st round
It’s just a lot of guys who work a lot of hard, travel a lot, spend a lot of hours on the road, Kris Kline, Assistant General Manager & Vice President, Scouting Operations of Washington, told MASNs Dan Kolko of the work he and the rest of the Nationals scouting staff are doing preparing for the annual draw.
Multiple phone calls daily with Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Baca, talking about who they like, continuing a dialogue about who they think they might select, before returning to DC and meeting the rest of the Nats buyers, and their thoughts and create a design board.
We find a comfort level with the player, Kline explained. We’ve been doing this together for so long and now there’s a huge amount, I’d call it continuity with the group, and we kind of know what each other think and the types of players were looking for.
In assessing the talent in the 2022 Draft, in which the Nationals had the fifth overall pick, Kline said it was a top-heavy players draft, with,…young high school bats, college bats, it’s definitely top-heavy position player draft this year .
They picked as high as they were this season, their highest draft pick since taking Anthony Rendon in 6th in 2011, after selecting No. 1 Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper the previous two years, Kline said, they were able to narrow their focus among the top eight or so prospects in the country.
You don’t approach it differently, but it makes it easier because it condenses the group of players you’re talking about, he explained.
I think we drafted it pretty well, Kline said.
There will be a few more days where you can properly go in and go through it again, but I think for the most part it was decided who was going to get it or had an idea of who was going to get it.
It also depended on what each of the four teams did for them.
Texas shook things up a bit with their unexpected roster of Kumar Rocker with the third overall pick.
With the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, the Nationals selected outfielder Elijah Green, an 18-year-old, 63,225 lb outfielder ranked by MLB Pipelines scouts as the No. 3 overall prospect on their list and the No. second highest ranked outfield bat.
Here’s what the Nationals wrote tonight about their top picks in this year’s draft in a roster press release:
Green, 18, batted .462 (36-for-78) with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 32 RBI, 15 stolen bases, 21 walks, 21 strikeouts and 40 runs scored during his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton , fl. He posted a .592 on-base percentage and a 1,000 slugging percentage en route to being named a First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. He was a pre-season First-Team All-American selection by Baseball America.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound, right-handed outfielder is ranked by MLBipeline.com as the No. 3 prospect in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft and by Baseball America as the No. 5 design prospects. He is ranked by Perfect Game as the top high school candidate in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, by Baseball America as the No. 2 high school prospect and MLBipeline.com as the No. 3 high school prospect. Among high school students, Baseball America named him the best power hitter and best athlete in the draft.
What do you think of Nationals’ top picks? An 18-year-old outfielder probably won’t be in the big leagues for a while, but do you agree that the Nationals make the best choice on their draft board, as they always do? Thoughts?
