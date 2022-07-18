Shpageeza Cricket League 2022- Squads, Matches and Everything You Need to Know





Kabul . Cricket Stadium ©ACB the 8e edition of Shpageeza Cricket League starts on 18e from July 2022 with Kabul Eagles and Band-e Amir Dragons closing the horns together in the inaugural match. The final of Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 is supposed to be played on the 5e from August 2022. There will be 8 teams participating in the tournament, namely Amo Sharks, Band-e Amir Dragons, Bost Defenders, Kabul Eagles, Mis Ainak Knights, Spinghar Tigers, Hindukhus Stars and Pamir Zalmi. Hindukhus Stars and Pamir Zalmi are the new teams added to the 8e edition of Shpageeza Cricket League. A total of 32 matches will be played over 19 days. All matches will be hosted at the Kabul International Stadium, Afghanistan. Kabul Eagles are the defending champions of the Shpageeza Cricket League. They had defeated MIS Ainak Knights in the final of the tournament by 9 runs. Star players such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran have been retained by their respective franchises. They will add a lot of excitement to the upcoming Shpageeza Cricket League 2022. Let’s take a look at all Shpageeza Cricket League matches: Match Date Team 1 Team 2 Time in IST Location July 1, 18 Kabul Eagles Band-e-Amir Dragons 10:00 Kabul International Stadium 2 Jul 18 Mis Ainak Region Speen Ghar Tigers 14:45 Kabul International Stadium Jul 3 19 Hindukush Tigers Amo Sharks 10:00 Kabul International Stadium July 4 19 Boost defenders Pamir Zalmi 14:45 Kabul International Stadium July 5 20 Miss Ainak Region Band-e-Amir Dragons 10:00 Kabul International Stadium Jul 6 20 Kabul Eagles Speen Ghar Tigers 14:45 Kabul International Stadium 7 Jul 21 Hindukush Tigers Pamir Zalmi 10:00 Kabul International Stadium Jul 8 21 Boost Defenders Amo Sharks 14:45 Kabul International Stadium 9 Jul 22 Speen Ghar Tigers Pamir Zalmi 10:00 Kabul International Stadium July 10, 22 Miss Ainak Kabul Eagles 3:00 PM Kabul International Stadium 11 Jul 23 Boost Defenders Hindukush Tigers 10:00 Kabul International Stadium 12 Jul 23 Amo Sharks Band-e-Amir Dragons 14:45 Kabul International Stadium 13 Jul 24 Speen Ghar Tigers boost defenders 10:00 Kabul International Stadium 14 Jul 24 Hindukush Tigers Band-e-Amir Dragons 14:45 Kabul International Stadium 15 Jul 25 Kabul Eagles Amo Sharks 10:00 Kabul International Stadium Jul 16 25 Mass Ainak Region Pamir Zalmi 14:45 Kabul International Stadium Jul 17 25 Band-e-Amir Dragons Boost Defenders 10:00 Kabul International Stadium 18 Jul 27 Hindukush Tigers Speen Ghar Tigers 14:45 Kabul International Stadium 19 Jul 28 Mis Ainak Region Amo Sharks 10:00 Kabul International Stadium 20 Jul 28 Kabul Eagles Pamir Zalmi 14:45 Kabul International Stadium 21 Jul 29 Speen Ghar Tigers Amo Sharks 10:00 Kabul International Stadium 22 July 29 Band-e-Amir Draken Pamir Zalmi 15:00 Kabul International Stadium 23 Jul 30 Mis Ainak Region Boost Defenders 10:00 Kabul International Stadium 24 Jul 30 Kabul Eagles Hindukush Tigers 14:45 Kabul International Stadium Jul 25 31 Pamir Zalmi Amo Sharks 10:00 Kabul International Stadium 26 Jul 31 Speen Ghar Tigers Band-e-Amir Dragons 14:45 Kabul International Stadium Aug 27 1 Kabul Eagles Boost Defenders 10:00 Kabul International Stadium Aug 28 1 Hindukush Tigers Mis Ainak Region 14:45 Kabul International Stadium 29 Aug 2 Qualifying 1 10:00 Kabul International Stadium Aug 30 2 Eliminator 14:45 Kabul International Stadium 31 Aug 3 Qualifying 2 14:45 Kabul International Stadium Aug 32 5 FINal 15:15 Kabul International Stadium Selections:

Band-e Amir Dragons: Rashid Khan (retained), Hazratullah Zazai (Captain), Nijat Masood, Farmanullah Safi, Nasir Totakhail, Asif Mosazai, Waqar Salakhail, Ikram Alikhail, Mohammad Sadar, Imran Mir, Irfanullah Safi, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Younahak-diullid, Ahmadiah-diullid Haq Parwani, Zahid Shirsad. Mis-E son knights: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain, Detained), Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Hasibullah Lakanwal, Afsar Zazai, Sediqullah Pacha, Tahir Adil, Zahir Shehzad, Billiards. Speenghar Tigers: Usman Ghani (Captain, Detained), Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Sayed Shirzad, Karim Janat, Nasir Jamal, Sediq Atal, Ishaq Rahimi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Zubaid Akbari, Tariq Stanikzai, Ibrahim Farhad Mokkai, Batim Mokkamada. Bost Defenders: Samiullah Shinwari (Captain, Detained), Farhan Zakhail, Mohammad Waseem, Abid Taniwal, Naveed Eshak, Waqar Eshakzai, Sulaiman Zazai, Qasim Oryakhail, Asghar Atal, Sami Totakhail, Hayatullah Naseri, Akadullah Rámani, Ziadalai Matani . Hindukush Stars: Hamid Hassan (Captain), Noor Ali Zadran, Mirwais Ashraf, Zahid Saleemi, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Muslim Musa, Nisar Wahdat, Zia Ul Haq Eisakhail, Noor ul Haw Malikzai, Abudllah Adil, Shams ur Rahman, Perviz Mallikzai, Imranseem Sur , Fitratullah Khawri, Wahidullah Shafaq, Usman Adil. Pamir Zalmi: Shapur Zadran (Captain), Ghamal Zadran, Hamaz Hotak, Karim Sadiq, Wafadar Momand, Fazal Zazai, Nasir Omar, Aftab Alam, Juma Gul Miakhail, Shabir Noori, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Alam Noor Naseri, Majeed Alam, Rokhan Barakzai, Islam Ejaz , Esmat Alam. Amo Sharks: Javid Ahmadi (Captain), Ehsanullah Janat, Dawlat Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Abdul Wasi Noori, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Yousaf Zazai, Zahid Zakhail, Shawkat Zaman, Fazal Niazi, Jamshid Mir Alikhail, Baheer Mahboob, Arifhi Khan, Nasgal, Yahya Khan, Kamran Hotak. Kabul Eagles: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Captain), Sharfuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Safi, Rahmat Shah, Rahmatullah Zadran, Nangyalai Kharotai, Zia ur Rahmanial, Mohamamd Kh. Where to watch the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022: Live Cricket Streaming Shpageeza Cricket League 2022: The live cricket streaming page that allows you to watch live cricket and Cricket World TV – geo-restrictions apply © Cricket World 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketworld.com/shpageeza-cricket-league-2022-squads-fixtures-and-all-you-need-to-know/79881.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos