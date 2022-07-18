WVU Football Guide reveals some gold nuggets | WVU | Sports coverage of West Virginia Mountaineers





In the 1970s comedy classic The Jerk, Steve Martin’s silly character Navin Johnson crosses the road after picking up the mail. The new phone book is here! The new phone book is here! he shouts gleefully. This is how I feel every summer around this time. The new press guide is here! The new press guide is here! The Navin Johnson nerd in me still gets excited when football press guides are released, and that was the case recently when West Virginia University released its football guide into public spaces. The first version of the press guide will no longer appear in the US Mail, as it will initially appear on the Internet in PDF format. I admit I still like the print edition the most. Yes I am that old but the pdf will suffice in the beginning as it will contain the same information even if it is in bits and bytes and not in ink. This year’s WVU Football Guide is 212 pages. There are nuggets everywhere, but as usual the most newsworthy information is on one page of the preseason depth chart. There is usually nothing shocking in the preseason depth chart, and there will no doubt be changes in these two (and sometimes three or four) depths before the regular season starts. Still, it gives a snapshot of what West Virginia coach Neal Brown and his staff are thinking as they prepare for the preseason preparations. A few notes before we get to the depth chart: Of the 65 spots listed on this year’s preseason depth chart, 16 were filled by players who didn’t join the Mountaineers last fall, as they were either transfers or actual freshmen who joined the team in January ( 8 of them) or this summer (8 others). The eight who signed up at WVU in January (tight end Brian Polendey, wide receiver Jarel Williams, quarterback Nicco Marchiol, defensive tackle Zeiqui Lawton, linebacker Lee Kpogba, defensive back Hershey McLaurin, placekicker Parker Grothaus and punter Oliver Straw) all made it through spring training . with the mountaineers. The other eight entrants (wide receiver Cortez Braham, wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron, quarterback JT Daniels, nose guard Mike Lockhart, linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, spear safety Jasir Cox, cornerback Wesley McCormick and cornerback Rashad Ajayi) joined WVU this summer. , and while they did not participate in the West Virginia spring drills, they have each been involved in the summer training sessions. The Mountaineers are returning 25 players who have seen 10 or more games at WVU in their careers, including 10 who have started at least 10 games. Offensive guard James Gmiter and defensive tackle Dante Stills lead that base experience, as each of them stood on the field for the first time with their respective unit in 25 games. Center Zach Frazier has 22 starts, offensive tackle Brandon Yates has 21 and wide receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James both have 20 starts on their resumes. There are five starting positions (right tackle, quarterback, bandit linebacker, punt, and kickoff) on the preseason depth map currently listed with or, meaning WVU’s coaches are not ready to sign a starter in those spots yet. to point. While WVU has 45 players on the depth map who have seen game action in West Virginia in the past, this is still a relatively young team. The depth chart includes 10 seniors, 11 juniors, 27 sophomores, seven red shirt freshmen, and three true freshmen. Among the listed starters in the offensive or defensive positions (not counting the quarterback with all ORs), four are seniors, seven juniors, nine sophomores, and two are freshmen in the red shirt. That said, here’s the depth map of WVU’s 2022 preseason, according to the Mountaineers Football Guide. WR (Z) Bryce Ford-Wheaton (r-Jr.), Cortez Braham (Jr.) LT Wyatt Milum (soph.), Nick Malone (r-soph.) LG James Gmiter (R-Jr.), Thomas Rimac (R-Fr.) C Zach Frazier (Soph.), Jordan White (r-Fr.) RG Doug Nester (Jr.), Thomas Rimac (r-Fr.) RT Brandon Yates (r-Soph.) or JaQuay Hubbard (r-Soph.) AT Brian Polendey (r-Jr.), Mike OLaughlin (r-Jr.) WR (Y) Sam James (r-Jr.), Jeremiah Aaron (Soph.) WR (H) Reese Smith (soph.), Graeson Malashevich (r-soph.) WR (Z) Kaden Prather (Soph.), Preston Fox (r-Fr.), Jarel Williams (Fr.) QB Garrett Greene (Soph.) or Goose Crowder (r-Fr.) or Nicco Marchiol (Fr.) or JT Daniels (r-Jr.) RB Tony Mathis (r-soph.), Justin Johnson (soph.) DT Dante Stills (f-Sr.), Jalen Thornton (r-Soph.), Zeiqui Lawton (r-Fr.) NG Jordan Jefferson (jr.), Mike Lockhart (r-soph.), Edward Vesterinen (soph.) FROM Taijh Alston (r-Sr.), Sean Martin (Soph.), Taurus Simmons (Soph.) bandit LB Jared Bartlett (r-Soph.) or Lanell Carr (Soph.) WLB Lance Dixon (r-Soph.), Exree Loe (r-Sr.) MLB Lee Kpogba (Jr.), Tirek Austin-Cave (Soph.) Spear Safety Davis Mallinger (RFr.), Jasir Cox (s-Sr.) or Naim Muhammad (r-Soph.) LCB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (r-Fr.), Wesley McCormick (r-Sr.) free security Aubrey Burks (soph.), Hershey McLaurin (soph.) cat safety Marcis Floyd (r-Jr.), Malachi Ruffin (r-Soph.) RCB Charles Woods (f-Sr.), Rashad Ajayi (f-Sr.) k Casey Legg (R-Jr.), Parker Grothaus (R-Jr.) huh Graeson Malashevich (r-Soph.) p Oliver Straw (Fr.) or Kolton McGhee (r-Soph.) KO Parker Grothaus (r-Sr.) or Danny King (r-Fr.) LS Austin Brinkman (soph.) KR Sam James (r-Jr.), Jaylen Anderson (r-Fr.) PR Sam James (r-Jr.), Davis Mallinger (r-Fr.)

