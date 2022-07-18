Former number 1 in the world, Lleyton Hewitt, inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame





NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND – JULY 16: Tony Roche, Donald Dell, Stan Smith, Steve Flink, Lleyton Hewitt, Andy Roddick, Tracy Austin, Gigi Fernandez and Rosie Casals pose for a photo after the International Tennis Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony on July 16 2022 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images for International Tennis Hall of Fame) Lleyton Hewitt played with fiery emotion. The 41-year-old Australian superstar made an emotional entrance into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Former World No. 1 Hewitt was officially inducted into the Sacred Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island with a host of Hall of Famers to welcome him. Aussie legend Tony Roche, Tracy Austin, Gigi Fernandez, Rosie Casals, Stan Smith, who hit the Newport grass courts with Hewitt’s son Cruz Hewitt, Donald Dell, Andy Roddick and Steve Flink were among the Hall of Famers in attendance for the induction on Saturday night ceremony. I am extremely honored to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” Hewitt said. “When you’re in, you’re so focused that week or that year on training and your results that you don’t really look forward to anything like that. But if that’s all collected and it deserves to be a Hall of Famer, well, it’s just the ultimate recognition for a player, and I’m so honored. The Hall of Famers are people I admired so much throughout my career, especially people like Rochey and Newk and Rocket and so many others. They have all been motivating factors in my career and to be recognized alongside them in tennis history is an incredible honor. Aussie legends John Newcombe and Tony Roche introduced Hewitt in a shared speech full of memorable highlights. Newcombe recalled his days as captain of the Australian Davis Cup team. In a tie against Russia, Grand Slam champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov promised to give Hewitt “a tennis lesson”. After beating Kafelnikov in straight sets, Hewitt took $50 out of his post-match presser, Newcombe recalls, telling the media he wanted to pay Kafelnikov for the lesson. Hewitt impressed in his first year on the ATP Tour, when he swept through the draw in 1998 as a wild card entry into his hometown tournament in Adelaide, beating Andre Agassi in the semi-finals and eventually winning the title. Hewitt entered the tournament as number 550 in the world and never looked back. Hewitt was the youngest player ever to claim the No. 1 spot in men’s professional tennis. He did so at just 20 years of age in 2001, fueled by his win at the US Open, beating Pete Sampras in straight sets. Hewitt won his second major title in 2002 when he triumphed at Wimbledon, finishing the year in first place for the second time in a row. He was also a finalist at the Australian Open in 2005. Hewitt spent more than five years in the Top-10, winning 30 career singles titles. A very dedicated Davis Cup player for his country, Hewitt helped Australia win the Davis Cup twice in 1999 when he was 18 years old, and again in 2003. Today, he still holds the Australian record for most Davis played Cup matches (43) and most total wins (59-21), and he serves as the team captain.





