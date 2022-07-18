Sports
Women’s Hockey World Cup winners list: champions, runners-up and teams in third place from 1974 to 2022
Women’s Hockey World Cup winners and runners-up list
|
To process
|
Winner
|
To score
|
Second place
2022
The Netherlands
3-1
Argentina
2018
The Netherlands
6-0
Ireland
2014
The Netherlands
2-0
Australia
2010
Argentina
3-1
The Netherlands
2006
The Netherlands
3-1
Australia
2002
Argentina
1-1 AET (PS 4-3)
The Netherlands
1998
Australia
3-2
The Netherlands
1994
Australia
2-0
Argentina
1990
The Netherlands
3-1
Australia
1986
The Netherlands
3-0
Germany
1983
The Netherlands
4-2
Canada
1981
Germany
1-1 AET (PS 3-1)
The Netherlands
1978
The Netherlands
1-0
Germany
1976
Germany
2-0
Argentina
1974
The Netherlands
1-0
Argentina
AET – after extension; PS – Penalty shootout
Women’s Hockey World Cup third and fourth team list
|
To process
|
Third place
|
To score
|
Fourth place
2022
Australia
2-1
Germany
2018
Spain
3-1
Australia
2014
Argentina
2-1
United States
2010
England
2-0
Germany
2006
Argentina
5-0
Spain
2002
China
2-0
Australia
1998
Germany
3-2
Argentina
1994
United States
2-1
Germany
1990
South Korea
3-2
England
1986
Canada
3-2 AET
New Zealand
1983
Australia
3-1
Germany
1981
Soviet Union
5-1
Australia
1978
Belgium
0-0 AET (PS 3-2)
Argentina
1976
The Netherlands
1-0
Belgium
1974
Germany
2-0
India
AET – after extension; PS – Penalty shootout
Women’s Hockey World Cup Most Successful Teams
Winners:
Netherlands – 9 (1974, 1978, 1983, 1986, 1990, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022), Germany – 2 (1976, 1981), Argentina – 2 (2002, 2010), Australia – 2 (1994, 1998)
Runners up:
Netherlands – 4 (1981, 1998, 2002, 2010), Argentina – 4 (1974, 1976, 1994, 2022), Australia – 3 (1990, 2006, 2014), Germany – 2 (1978, 1986), Ireland – 1 ( 2018), Canada – 1 (1983)
Finalists:
Netherlands (12), Argentina (5), Australia (5), Germany (4), Ireland (1), Canada (1)
Third place teams:
Argentina – 3 (1978, 2006, 2014), Germany – 2 (1974, 1998), Netherlands – 1 (1976), Australia – 2 (1983, 2022), Canada – 1 (1986), Belgium – 1 (1978), USA – 1 (1994), England – 1 (2010), Spain – 1 (2018), Soviet Union – 1 (1981), South Korea – 1 (1990), China – 1 (2002)
Teams in fourth place:
Australia – 3 (1981, 2002, 2018), Germany – 4 (1983, 1994, 2010, 2022), Argentina – 1 (1998), Belgium – 1 (1976), India – 1 (1974), USA – 1 (2014 ), England – 1 (1990), Spain – 1 (2006), New Zealand – 1 (1986)
Sources
