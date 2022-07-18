India vs England 3rd ODI Highlights July 17, 2022 – Cricket Highlights 2 – My Cricket Highlights

Rishabh Pant is the player of the match:

He takes the bottle of champagne and joins the announcer for a chat. He says: “Hopefully I will remember my first ODI century for the rest of my life. But when I was there, I focused on one ball at a time. (Comes in at 25 to 2) When a team is under pressure and your bat like that that’s what you’re after.(Quick end to the chase) I love playing in England and will do everything I can to continue to enjoy my cricket.The more cricket you play the more experience you get.(Bowling ) It was the best pitch to bat on, so credit our bowlers for keeping them at 260. Not only this match, but they have bowled well throughout the series. Not only this series, but they are also been excellent all year.”

Hardik Pandya is the player of the series:

“White ball is something very close to me,” Pandya says. “I cherish my white ball game. (England is difficult in England) We all know England are such a good team. For us it was important to check ourselves with our plans and the World Cup ahead. Was an ideal opportunity for us to stand up and show what we have. (England at 259) It was important for me to come in and stop the runs and throw as many dots as possible. We took two wickets early but they recovered well and were cruising. I like short balls. I don’t feel like people picking me up, it always puts me in the game. I don’t mind getting hit before six sixes, as long as I take wickets. (Livingstone) We’re good friends, but in the end that’s his game. He takes his chance. (Pant) We know his talent. Today he played the situation. Our partnership changed the game and the way he ended the game was special.”

As Butler:

“I thought we had too few runs. We needed a good start with the ball, so that was fantastic. We created chances but two guys took the game away from us, we lost the game there. No worries about hitting. All summer we didn’t give our best in T20s and ODIs We just need to bat longer (Topley) He’s been brilliant Got his chance and was delighted he did well (Why only 7 overs for Topley) We tried finding ways to get wickets It was also a tough schedule Reece probably creaks a bit too so we have to manage our players (Pant) If you give players a chance (missed stumping) they will hurt you Hardik too , half a chance. With the score we made, we had to take all our chances. (As a goalkeeper-captain) I was fine with it, to be honest. Missed a chance today, but don’t think it has anything to do with my captaincy (Adil Rashid returns for the SA series) We’re moving fast further. He has been one of our key players, so it would be good to have him back.”

Rohit Sharma:

Very satisfied. We came here and wanted to achieve something in whiteball as a group, and we did. There are things we need to improve in the future, but we are happy with the efforts. We were here last time and we were beaten, I remember. It’s not an easy place to come and win games, but the way we played the whole white ball leg was fantastic. Wanted to do it for a long time, and to achieve it was brilliant. (Today’s game) It was a good throw, but we knew it wouldn’t be easy if we lost wickets early. It happened, but the good thing is that these guys didn’t hit the middle over for long and we’ve seen that from Rishabh and Hardik. Both were clinical – at no point did we feel like they were panicking. They played great cricket shots. (Chahal) He is a critical member and has so much experience and bowling in all kinds of formats.

It was a shame he missed the last T20 World Cup, but I’m happy with how he has returned. Hardik also used the dimension well while bowling. One side was long and used the bouncers well. (Hitting issues of the highest order?) Not really. But we do understand that it’s something we need to look at. We played less good shots and that cost us wickets. But I still support those guys to get it right because they’ve been doing it for a long time. I have nothing more to say as I understand the quality they bring to the team. (T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup – depth in the squad?) we have some solid guys on the bench who have been looking for a game for a long time. We want to create that bench strength because in the kind of games we play, injuries are inevitable and you have to manage the workload. It’s a conscious effort.”