AUBURN With this week’s SEC Media Days marking the heart of the talking season, real football isn’t far away. Pre-season practices begin in August.
So now is a good time for a maroon soccer mailbag.
Let’s get to the questions.
Q: What are several specific changes that the coaching staff made this year to improve their recruiting at the SEC? Van Allen Plexico
BD: I can point to two recent trends. First, the Auburn staff visited every high school in the state of Alabama this spring. In February, I asked the high school coaches (at schools with current or recent top recruits) about their programs’ relationships with Auburn since Harsin took over. A number of coaches at the time were disappointed by the lack of communication. The Tigers have built a stronger foundation in their backyard ever since. Better relationships.
It’s starting to show up. Four-star 2023 running back Jeremiah Cobb (Montgomery) and four-star receiver Karmello English (Phenix City) are on board.
The Tigers are also starting to reach a little higher for the outlook. The next step is figuring out how to land a top-100 recruit for the first time in the Harsin era. There are two in Montgomery that are currently unrecorded.
The Tigers are also picking talent from LSU territory, a Harsin-era development that began late last year. at LSU’s athletic department. The Tigers also landed a 315-pound lineman and a freshman receiver from Monroe, Louisiana.
Another new recipient, Koy Moore, is an LSU transfer from Metairie, Louisiana. Starting nickel Donovan Kaufman is from New Orleans. And don’t forget quarterback TJ Finley, who started his career at LSU.
As Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer pointed outAuburn did not have a single Louisiana player with a scholarship from 2015-19. So how does this happen? Director of Recruiting Relations Trovon Reed is from Thibodaux. That helps. Secondary coach Zac Etheridge is the other star recruiter on the staff and he had previous experience in Louisiana. Expanding the footprint in that direction is a positive sign.
There is still a long way to go. Quality is improving to a more consistent blue-chip level, but quantity remains a concern. Auburn’s four 2023 pledges are the second-lowest among all Power Five teams as of Friday, and the least among all SEC teams. The next five months are crucial for this staff.
Q: I’d like to think Bryan Harsin is repeating Tommy Tuberville’s legacy (re: after the Bobby Petrino disaster). Do the fans in Auburn support Coach Harsin to give him the chance to prove he’s the right man in the right place at the right time? William Bailey
BD: Like any fanbase, I think you’ll find a mixed bag of optimism and apathy. There was a meeting at Toomer’s Corner in support of Harsin during the internal investigation in February. I remember how sad it was at the time. But after Harsin was detained, he received a huge ovation at the basketball game that weekend. I think that matches something I noticed in my first year here: these fans will find ways every year to stay heavily invested in Auburn’s football, whether they believe it’s a team with 10 wins or a team with 10 wins. 10 losses.
As long as Harsin wears the maroon hat, he will have sold-out crowds backing him. The survivor-the-boosters story certainly helps his cause.
Q: How do you think Auburn will fare this year in terms of record? Fraser Golden
BD: Copout’s response: I haven’t made my final prediction yet. But as I wrote last week, it makes sense that Vegas put Auburn’s over/under at 5.5 wins, the lowest in the SEC West. I tend to lean closer to six or seven, but there’s a pretty wide range of possibilities. The scheme is brutal. The floor is four wins. That five-game home slate will determine a lot.
