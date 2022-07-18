Novak Djokovic agents crushing blow after Wimbledon

Jean-Yves Duclos has reduced Novak Djokovic’s chances of playing the Canadian Open. Image: Getty

Canada’s health minister has suggested that Novak Djokovic is unlikely to be exempted from playing the Canadian Open next month, while the tournament director has admitted he does not expect the Serbian star to play.

Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last week, beating Nick Kyrgios in four sets in a thrilling final.

But as things stand now, it may be some time before we see the world’s number 7 back in action.

The 35-year-old will not be allowed in America to play the US Open in late August due to a still-existing mandate requiring foreign travelers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before entering the country.

The same rules apply to Canada, and although Djokovic is on the entry list for the ATP 1000 event in Montreal, it appears that he will not be allowed to play in the country.

Speaking after his triumph at Wimbledon, Djokovic said he still hasn’t been vaccinated and has no intention of changing that.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a recent interview about Djokovic’s chances of playing the Canadian Open: “The rules apply to everyone. There are a few exceptions, but these are limited exceptions.

“So firstly, the rules apply to everyone and secondly, Covid-19 is not over yet.

Eugene Lapierre at the Canadian Open in 2015. (Photo by Philippe Bouchard/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“And again, we need to be aware that despite the fact that we’ve been so successful with two doses, we need to up our game and that more Canadians need to be aware of their vaccination status.”

Meanwhile, tournament director Eugene Lapierre admitted that he expects Djokovic to miss the event.

“We will have a great tournament,” Lapierre told the Daily Express.

“All the best players will be there except two (Djokovic and the injured Alexander Zverev) and we know the reasons for their absence.

“Either the Canadian government is going to change the rules regarding vaccination or it is going to roll up its sleeves and get the vaccine. But I don’t think either of those scenarios is realistic.”

Novak and Jelena Djokovic at the Wimbledon Champions Ball. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

After winning his seventh Wimbledon crown, Djokovic was asked if he would be vaccinated to play in Canada and the United States.

“I have not been vaccinated and I do not intend to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they are removing the mandatory green vaccination card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption” said Djokovic.

“I don’t know. I don’t think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possible, I don’t know what exemption would be about. I don’t know. I don’t have many answers there.”

Djokovic’s wife Jelena then rowed with American journalist Ben Rothenberg, who called the Serbian star an “anti-vax poster boy.”

“Excuse me. I’ll make sure it gets noticed that YOU tagged him as an anti-vax poster boy for whatever reason. He just replied what HIS body choice is,” Jelena wrote.

Rafa Nadal expects to play at Canadian Open

Meanwhile, Lapierre said he expects… Rafa Nadal ready to play in Montreal withdrawal from Wimbledon after his devastating injury.

Nadal had to withdraw from his semi-final against Kyrgios after a abdominal tear in the quarter-finals.

“Nadal really wants to come to Montreal and his hotel rooms are already booked,” says Lapierre.

“He was sent a crate of balls to use during the tournament to prepare. He should train again on Monday.”

Nadal hasn’t announced his upcoming schedule yet, but was spotted on a jet ski just days after leaving Wimbledon in what many considered a good sign, his injury won’t put him out of action.

Serena Williams will also be back in action at the women’s Canadian Open in Toronto after her first round loss at Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old ended a 12-month absence of the tour when she played at Wimbledon earlier this month, losing in the first round to Harmony Tan.

It was her first singles match since she had to stop injured in the opening round at Wimbledon in 2021.

The event serves as an important lead-up to the US Open – a telltale sign that Williams plans to play the final major of the year.

