Ohio State Men’s Hockey Announces Non-Conference Schedule for 2022-2023





It may feel like a way out, but the Ohio State men’s hockey team will be back in action before you know it. After surprising many by jumping to first place in the league midway through the season, the Buckeyes had a very disappointing end, finishing out of the mix for the NCAA tournament. Head coach Steve Rohlik hopes the team has a recovery season in store. The full Big Ten schedule has yet to be revealed, but the non-conference list for the 2022-2023 season was announced this past week. SCHEME October 1-2 in Mercyhurst October 14-15 at UConn October 20-21 vs. Bentley November 25-26 on Long Island December 16 at Bowling Green Dec 17 vs. Bowling Green The non-conference portion of the schedule for 2022-23 is HERE! https://t.co/Wd2quHASuC#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6PeFh89Ts5 — Ohio State Hockey Men (@OhioStateMHKY) July 14, 2022 Ohio State has been one of the best programs in the Big Ten in recent years and let’s hope last season was a glimmer on the radar. Ten underrated things to rave about with USC and UCLA’s additions to the Big Ten









Vision

10 articles

Contact/Follow us@BuckeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atfacebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio state news, notes, and opinions. Follow Phil Harrisonon Twitter. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://buckeyeswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/17/ohio-state-mens-hockey-announces-nonconference-schedule-for-2022-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos