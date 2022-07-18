Cricket fraternity praises Pant for his match-winning knockout against England

After the match-winning knock of wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, many Indian cricketers took to social media to praise the exploits of the star batter in Manchester.

Rishabh Pant’s undefeated 125* and his 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya helped India chase 260 in the final ODI of three-match series in Manchester.

England were bundled up for 259 thanks to some brilliant spells from the likes of Hardik Pandya (4/4) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/60). Jos Buttler (60), Jason Roy (41) and Moeen Ali (34) played some crucial blows to the hosts.

Reece Topley chased 260 and destroyed India’s top order and had them at 72/4, but then Pandya-Pant nailed a match-winning score of 133 runs.

“Congratulations Team India on winning both the ODI and T20I series in England. The maturing of @RishabhPant17, the consistency of @Jaspritbumrah93, @hardikpandya7 in his elements and the leadership of @ImRo45 were outstanding during the white ball matches #EngvsInd https://t.co/KlazCSrdMg,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet.

“Super performance in England ..not easy in their country ..2-2 test .win in T20 and a day ..well done dravid ,rohit sharma,ravi shastri,virat kohli @bcci ..pants just special..that’s pandu…” tweeted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“Jahan matter bade hote hai, wahan Pant khade hote hain.” What a mature yet so entertaining innings by @rishabhpant17 .. India on the brink of a historic England win. #EngvsInd https://t.co/3tpRtXrcfv,” former Indian bowler Amit Mishra tweeted.

Legendary hitters Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh also praised Pant’s great knock.

“Last game of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly – this is a better love story than twilight. Incredible innings from an incredible player – with great support from Hardik and Jadeja. #IndvsEng https://t.co/WRGMEFb3sA,” Sehwag tweeted .

“Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you make pace @hardikpandya7 great to watch #indiavseng,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to congratulate Pant on his century, tweeting: “Congratulations @RishabhPant17 bro on your ODI century. You were fantastic all the time, what a player #INDvENG.”

In the pursuit of 260, Team India got off to a bad start, sending opening pair Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan back to the pavilion cheaply.

Shikhar Dhawan fell prey to Reece Topley in the 2.1 left of the innings. Topley gave India another blow when he sacked captain Rohit, who scored 17 points in 17 deliveries.

At that point, Reece Topley was on fire when he knocked out Virat Kohli on 17 runs, leaving India struggling with a score of 38/3. In the 10 left of the innings, India’s top three batters were in the hut without making a significant impression in the pursuit.

After the 10 overs, England were in full control of the game while the hosts kept their bowling tight. Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant tried to anchor the inning and maintain momentum for the visitors, taking their team past the 50 run in the 12th over of the innings.

The duo played some aggressive shots, but the partnership could no longer hold. Craig Overton gave Men in Blue a big blow when he turned down Suryakumar, who had scored 16 runs in 28 deliveries.

Suryakumar’s wicket brought Hardik Pandya to the crease. After 20 overs, the duo of Pandya and Pant took their side’s score past the 100-run under 21 overs with four wickets behind.

The duo switched and started playing an offensive game. All-rounder Pandya put forth his half-century in 43 balls in the 30th over of the match.

In the next over, Pant also hit a brilliant fifty in the 71 balls. At that point, the duo hammered the Three Lions to the ground, playing big blows at regular intervals. The blistering pair put out their 110-run partnership in 106 balls.

After 34 chases, the comparison dropped to 77 runs in 96 balls to win. The duo continued their red-hot form and stunning collaboration as they defeated Overton for 14 runs.

In the 36 overs of innings, Pandya hit two back-to-back fours on Brydon Carse’s delivery, before being fired on the third ball of the game.

Pandya’s wicket also broke his partnership of 133 runs in 115 balls with Pant. Star all-rounder of the team Ravindra Jadeja then came to bat.

Jadeja formed a great partnership with Pant to relieve some of the pressure from their team. Pant spawned his century in 106 balls.

Pant went above and beyond to hammer David Willey, hitting him for 21 runs in the 42 overs with just 3 runs left to win the match in 48 balls.

Red-hot form striker Pant skipped four on Joe Root’s first-ever delivery to lead his team to a 5 wicket and ODI series win against England.

Earlier, first hitting through India, England had a terrible start. Pacer Mohammed Siraj sent both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root back to the pavilion for a duck in the second over within the span of four balls. England were two behind on 12 runs. Shreyas Iyer caught Bairstow halfway through while skipper Rohit caught Sharma Root on slip.

This brought Ben Stokes to the fold. The duo started scoring some points for England with some glorious boundaries. The duo crossed the 50-run partnership line in the ninth over of the match.

Shortly afterwards, Roy was sacked by Hardik Pandya for 41 from 31 balls after the ball hit the top edge of his bat and ended up in the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. England were 66/3 at this stage. At the end of the 1st power play in ten overs, England was 66/3, with Jos Buttler (0*) and Stokes (24*).

India did some tight bowling over the next few overs and pressured England without conceding heavy runs. Ben Stokes was the next wicket in the 14th left when he was caught and bowled by Pandya for 27 off 29 balls.

Allrounder Moeen Ali was next in line. England was 74/4 and needed a partnership. The duo Buttler and Ali did just that. They both settled down by focusing on strike rotation first. After 20 overs, England were at 91/4, with Buttler (14*) and Moeen Ali (5*).

The duo started taking some big hits after crossing 20 overs, with Moeen Ali being more aggressive of the duo. Buttler-Ali moved up their 50-run lead in the 23rd. Buttler and Ali then continued to score before Ravindra held Jadeja Ali captive for 34 of 44 balls in the 28th left after the extra bounce climbed off the face of Ali’s bat and went straight into Pant’s gloves. The 75-run stand between the duo was also done and dusted.

Liam Livingstone was next in line. Buttler and Livingstone picked up where Ali left off and formed another valuable partnership. Buttler reached his half-century, his 21st in ODIs. Livingstone also hit four good limits.

The duo came just short of adding 50 runs to their standings when Livingstone was sacked by Pandya for 27 out of 29 after being caught by Jadeja on a deep back square leg. Buttler was next to go just three balls later, fired for 60 of 80 balls. England trailed 7 out of 199.

The next couple England brought up were David Willey and Craig Overton. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking for England with a solid batting rotation and some careful hits sent through the fence. Willey-Overton scored 48 runs before Willey fell to Chahal for 18 out of 15 after Suryakumar Yadav caught him in the long-off.

Brydon Carse was next in line. Chahal took two more in the match, with Overton 32 being rejected and Reece Topley a duck. England were bundled for 259.

Pandya finished as the bowlers’ choice for India, taking 4/24. Chahal also took 3/60. Siraj got two wickets while Jadeja got one.

Short scores: England: 259 in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41, Hardik Pandya 4/24) vs India 261/5 in 42.1 (Rishabh Pant 125*, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35 ).

