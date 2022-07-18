Miami football pushes Clemson for ACC top 2023 recruiting class





The Miami football program is pushing Clemson for the top 2023 recruiting class in the ACC. Clemson has signed the top ACC recruiting class in the ACC for the past five years. Florida State in 2017 was the last program except Clemson to sign the top class in the ACC. Miami could be a game changer when recruiting under Mario Cristobal. Clemson currently holds the fourth best 2023 class and Miami is ninth. The Miami Football 2023 class is expected to pass Clemson with the players currently expected to commit to the Hurricanes. Several blue-chip prospects expected to commit to Miami will make their announcements through the end of July. Miami is favored due to pledges from offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, linebacker Malik Bryant and safety Jayden Bonsu this week. Pending commitments to other programs, those three would move Miami past Clemson and Penn State to third in the best recruiting class for 2023. Notre Dame is first and Ohio State second. Miami has not finished ahead of Clemson in the recruiting rankings since 2017. The Hurricanes drew 24 players to just 14 for the Tigers in 2017. Clemson had an average of 92.10 per 2017 signer. The Miami signatories averaged 88.68 in 2017. The 2017 Miami class finished 12th nationally and Clemson finished 16th. Clemson has 17 commits with an average of 92.33 in the 2023 Class. The 14 Miami averages 92.38 for 2023. Cristobal achieved a class average of 10.5 nationally in his four years as head coach with Oregon. Miami is on track to sign its best class in program history during the recruiting site era that began in the early 2000s. The 2008 Miami recruiting class finished first overall. The Miami class of 2023 is on track to finish with more recruiting points than in 2008 according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. As expected, Cristobal has become a recruiting force based in South Florida. Miami should recruit more consistently under Cristobal. Miami has had elite classes in the past, but lacked the ability to consistently maintain that. The Hurricanes signed the 12th class in 2021. The 2022 class was in the 1940s when Crisotbal was hired in December. Miami finished with the 16th-ranked class nationally when the 2022 cycle was completed.

