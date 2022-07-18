University recreation offers free playing days at the UREC Tennis Center







Photo Submitted University Recreation invites current university faculty and staff to the new UREC Tennis Center. UREC has set up free play days for various departments and departments on campus to use the space. To take advantage of this offer, please visit the UREC Tennis Center during the days available for your department/division (info below) and let the office staff know that you are attending to participate in the faculty/ staff free days. You can also bring up to three additional family members or friends. July 18-24 – Department of Student Affairs, Human Resources, University Relations, the CORD and Arkansas Alumni Association July 25-31 – UAPD, Facilities Management, IT Services and the College of Education and Health Professions August 1-7 – Jean Tyson Child Development Study Center, School of Law, College of Engineering, Honors College and Graduate School and International Education August 8-12 – Dale Bumpers College of Agriculture, Food and Life Sciences; Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design; Sam M. Walton College of Business; J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences; and distribution of diversity, equity and inclusion The summer hours for the UREC Tennis Center are: Monday-Saturday: 11am-10pm Sunday: 1-10 pm

UREC offers a 10 percent discount on annual memberships to the UREC Tennis Center or a full UREC membership upon participation. This offer applies to the individual membership rate and would bring the price of the individual annual UREC membership to just over $15 per month. For more information, email [email protected] The UREC Tennis Center is located at 1357 W. Indian Trail (behind the Chick-Fil-A off MLK Blvd). There are parking options for people with or without a campus parking permit. UREC Tennis Center has a green student/meter parking lot that can be used while playing. Street parking is also available along Indian Trail. The University Recreation Department is a large campus-wide service unit in the Student Affairs Department. The mission of University Recreation is to enable students to achieve success through recreation and wellness. For more information about university recreation, visit: urec.uark.edu.

