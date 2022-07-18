Seven ACC Players Taken On Opening Night Of MLB Draft

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com)Led by the first-round selections of Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross and Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada, seven players from the Atlantic Coast Conference heard their names called as the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft opened Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Cross became the first ACC player to be hired and the highest roster in Virginia Tech school history when the Kansas City Royals made him No. 9 on the overall roster.

Parada went to the New York Mets at number 11 overall two picks later. Parada became the 12th Yellow Jacket drafted in the opening round and the ninth under the supervision of current head coach Danny Hall.

This is the 31st consecutive year that at least one ACC player has been selected in the opening round of the MLB Draft and the seventh straight year that the ACC has placed at least one draftee in the top 15.

Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing went to the Los Angeles Dodgers as the second-round first pick and 40th selection overall. Two picks later, the Baltimore Orioles took Clemson third baseman Max Wagner in 42nd overall.

The Cleveland Guardians chose Florida State left-handed pitcher Parker Messick in the second round with the 54th roster.

The second Virginia Tech roster of the evening went #68 overall in the competitive balance phase of round two when the Minnesota Twins chose shortstop Tanner Schobel. Tampa Bay took Georgia Tech shortstop Chandler Simpson two picks later at number 70 overall.

Virginia Techs Cross performed at its best when it faced top league in 2022, hitting 12 of its 17 home runs against Power Five opposition. The All-ACC First Team outfielder was among the top 25 NCAA Division I players in runs per game (70 runs, 1.23 per game), matching his .328 batting average with 14 doubles, eight triples (shared for the second most nationally), his 12-for-12 in stolen bases and his .660 slugging percentage.

Cross joins Franklin Stubbs (1982), Brad DuVall (1987, 1988), Denny Wagner (1997), and Joe Saunders (2002) as Virginia Tech conscripts in the first round.

Cross was named First-Team All-America by Perfect Game and also made his way to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Second Team and the VaSID All-State First Team. He was named the 2022 NCAA Blacksburg Regional’s Most Outstanding Player.

A unanimous 2022 All-American, Georgia Techs Parada completed an outstanding sophomore season in which he was named First-team All-ACC, All-Region and NCBWA District 4 Player of the Year in addition to claiming both the Buster Posey as the Johnny Bench Awards as the best catcher in the country, Parada was a finalist for Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. He also earned three National Player of the Week awards.

The Pasadena, California native was among the top nations in the nation all year, finishing the regular season sixth with a school-record 26 home runs, second in total bases (174), third in RBI (85), fifth in runs (74) and 35th in hits (85).

Parada started all 60 Georgia Techs games this season. That included 55 starts behind the plate, where he racked up a .992 fielding percentage and knocked out 12 runners on attempted steals.

A fixture at the center of Louisville’s lineup, Rushing hit .310 with a team-high 23 home runs and drove in 62 runs this past spring. Rushing became the first UofL player to hit 20 home runs since 2017, finishing the year with the fourth most home runs in a season by a player from Louisville.

Rushing was in the top 30 nationally in home runs, walks and hit-by-pitch, and top 50 in slugging percentage and runs scored. The Brighton, Tennessee native earned All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and ABCA.

The 2022 ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-American, Clemsons Wagner led the 2022 Tigers in batting average (.369), runs (66), hits (75), doubles (15), home runs (27) , RBIs (76), total bases (173), slugging percentage (0.852), walks (45), and on-base percentage (0.496). He is tied for third in the nation in home runs, eighth in RBIs and second in slugging percentage. His 27 home runs tied the school season record and also ranks third in a season in ACC history.

Wagner hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, easily setting a school record, and his .852 slugging percentage was the second highest in a season in school history. He also reached on a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 42 games of the season.

After becoming both ACC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year in 2021, Florida States Messick struckout 144 batters this season while walking only 18 in 98.2 innings pitched. Messick, a finalist for the Dick Howser and Golden Spikes Awards, led the ACC in strikeouts and was only the second FSU pitcher in the past decade to strike out 100 consecutive seasons.

Messick was named ACC Pitcher of the Week four times in 2022 and also received a National Pitcher of the Week from the NCBWA. For his career, Messick is 16-8 with an earned average of 3.10.

Virginia Techs Schobel earned 74 RBI from third in Tech’s batting order, accelerating the Hokies in both home runs (19) and slugging percentage (0.689). Of his 85 basehits, the five foot 10 center infielder delivered 18 doubles, while playing a defensive role in all but six of the team’s 42 doubles.

Schobel was named one of six national finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award 2022 (presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate shortstop), was named a national semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, collected All- ACC First Team honors and distinguished on theCollegiate Baseball NewspaperAll-America Third Team.

Georgia Techs Simpson, the nation’s batting average leader, hit a blistering .433 to become the first Yellow Jacket to score .400 since Mark Teixeira in 2000, finishing just one-thousandth of a percentage point shy of Jay Payton’s school record of . 434 (minus 200 at-bats) in 1994. Simpson also led the country in hits per game at 1.87 per game.

Simpson stole a team-best 27 bases of the year (finishing third in the ACC), was the hardest hitter in the ACC with 12.7 at bats per strikeout, and led the league with a .506 on-base percentage ( ninth national). He scored 1.36 runs per game to reach third place nationally.

The 2022 MLB Draft continues on Monday afternoon with rounds three through 10 and closes on Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20.

2022 MLB Draft Picks from the ACC

Round/General

1/9 Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech, OR, Kansas City Royals

1/11 Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech, C, New York Mets

2/40 Dalton Rushing, Louisville, C, Los Angeles Dodgers

2/42 Max Wagner, Clemson, 3B, Baltimore Orioles

2/54 Parker Messick, Florida State, LHP, Cleveland Guardians

CB2/68 Tanner Schobel, Virginia Tech SS, Minnesota Twins

CB2/70 Chandler Simpson, Georgia Tech, SS, Tampa Bay Rays