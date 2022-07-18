Live Cricket Score – England vs India, 3rd ODI | Cricbuzz.com

Hardik Pandya took four wickets for India.

Quality knock @RishabhPant17. In a series decider when it matters most @hardikpandya7 you are one of the best all-rounders in the world right now. Period Great job guys. Well done team India 5:18 PM • July 7, 2022

This is one of the best ODI under pressure on English soil from an Indian batter, considering the series was on the line @RishabhPant17 5:08 PM • July 7, 2022

It is worth noting that the only reason Rishabh Pant returned to the ODI squad was due to Shreyas Iyer’s injury during the 2021 England series. Before that, he was on the bench under previous management. 5:12 PM • July 7, 2022

4.4,4,4.4 and then a win

Wow!! Towards the end, this man went crazy. Pant took on Willey to hit him five straight boundaries, then sealed the win with a reverse sweep in the next over. He finishes undefeated at 125 from just 112 balls. What a win for India. They were 74/4 before Pant and Hardik rescued them. India has now sealed the ODI series 2-1.

What a player

It’s quite surprising that this is his first ODI hundred, but he can’t play much in this format. He took advantage of this opportunity. He is reaching his century and now India is on the brink.

Excellent catch

Wow, out of nowhere Ben Stokes has revived England. Hardik misses a pull shot and Stokes, who is on the edge of the circle, dives full length to make a catch. Superb recording!! India finally loses their fifth wicket as the centenary ends. They now need 55 more runs.

Rishabh rocks

Wow, Pant is on the attack. He is now well set and absolutely wants to destroy England. He takes on Craig Overton by punching him first for a boundary and then follows it by going down the track to the pacer and knocking him over the head for a six. He caught up with Hardik.

Century Partnership

This is an excellent at bat by these two. They are content to play point deliveries, but if there is an opportunity to hit a limit, they don’t miss it. Pant broke Stokes just before a few boundaries and the partnership has passed 100. India now needs 81 and they are the favourites.

Rishabh Pant now has five 50+ scores in his last 10 ODI innings. #ENGvIND 4:26 PM • July 7, 2022

Fifties for the duo

Hardik first reaches his half-century and Pant follows. India coasts here. England desperately needs a wicket to get back into this match with these two batsmen looking very comfortable.

Pant-Hardik revives chase

Hardik was the aggressor while Pant was quite vigilant. Pant also got a reprieve, so that might have made him a little cautious, but that was enough for now. These two have now added more than 50 and India would like them to continue this good work.

SKY leaves

Overton has struck and that is another great blow to India as they lose their fourth wicket. Craig Overton gets a little extra bounce and does the trick when Suryakumar Yadav fails in his attempt to lead it to the third man. He only manages an outside edge and the catch is taken by the keeper. India is already at 4.

Big disappointment

Well, he looked good again, but has flattered to cheat. That’s been the story for a while now, as Topley is definitely tearing through the top Indian order. After picking six in the previous game, the left armer has already picked three here. This was bowled just outside and Kohli takes it behind. Indian fans are gutted as Virat backs off for 17. India is now in trouble.

Topley strikes again

Wow, he’s in some form, isn’t he? Reece Topley deals more damage when Rohit Sharma falls. This was a nice teaser just outside as Rohit pushes and pushes it behind to the lone slip fielder. Rishabh Pant is promoted to number 4 for Suryakumar Yadav.

Dhawan falls early

England strikes early and guess who? It’s Reece Topley again as he removes Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan drove a full delivery but couldn’t contain it and Roy takes the catch on the back end. Virat Kohli is inside. The world will watch.

Pretty sloppy beating of England on a field that played mostly true. Short with 30-40 runs maybe. But India must be wary of hubris as their top order is shaky too, except SKY has been shaky 13:48 • July 7, 2022

Chahal puts an end to it

He took a beating, but Chahal took the last two wickets in the same to end England’s innings. He polished the tail here to finish with three wickets. England are 259 all out. India needs 260 to win the series. They will imagine to pull this off, but they would also be wary of what happened in the previous game.

Willey is leaving

He started to find a limit, but Chahal returns to the attack and ends the cameo with a slower one. Slowly and outwards Willey tries to loft and finds SKY at a long distance.

Hardik dents England

Wow, he turned this game around in a matter of three deliveries. And to be fair, although the wickets were taken by Hardik, Jadeja should get the credit. Both Livingstone and Buttler leave wanting to take on the bowler and are caught by Jadeja in the deep end. England are now not allowed to hit the entire 50 overs at this rate, as they have lost their key batters.

50 for Jose

Crucial fifty from the English skipper who keeps these turns together. With more than 17 overs to go in the innings and England already halfway through, Buttler will have to hit deep.

Moeen falls

Bad luck!! Moeen falls as he pulls one down Jadeja’s leg side. The left spinner strikes in his very first over and India needed this wicket as this partnership flourished. Livingstone is coming out now.

the revival

Buttler and Moeen have bided their time, but now they are slowly getting into their rhythm. They have now added more than 50, but it is not enough for England. They need these two to keep going.

England 4 down

Hardik strikes again. He sees Stokes coming down the track and throwing a short delivery. Stokes is not in a position to play it with authority. It hits the top part of the bat and lobs in the air and Hardik takes the catch. England is now in serious trouble. Hardik has already bowled two wicket maidens.

Hardik strikes

Excellent from the all-rounder. He kept denying Roy the room he usually craves and that results in the wicket. A short ball, again without any space, does the trick, as Roy only gets a top edge in his attempt to crush him. Pant takes the catch as India now has their third wicket.

Excellent counterattack

This is the England we know. Unfazed by that double attack, Roy and Stokes launch an attack here with a flurry of limits. And in no time, they’re racing to 59/2 after just 8 overs. Roy is already out of 21 balls at 35.

There are players who when they are on, they are on. You can’t stop them. Siraj is one of them. 10:15 am • July 7, 2022

Make it two in two

India is already at the top. Siraj only needed six balls to make a huge impact here in the decider. He brings Root in with the corner, but the ball allows him a touch after throwing to catch him off guard as it takes the outside edge to the slip fielder. Another batsman walks back to the pavilion for a duck. England is in trouble early on.

early wicket

Roy might have got three fours right at the start, but India on the other hand has only hit nine balls into play. Siraj, who has returned to the XI, makes an immediate impact when Bairstow is gone for a duck. He gains a lead as he tries to work one on the leg side and substitute Shreyas Iyer takes an easy catch. Joe Root is there early.

What a start

Just what Jason Roy wanted after those low scores. Shami is looking for swing but he can’t find one so Roy punished him for three limits in the very first over.

Jasprit Bumrah was excluded from this competition due to back cramps. Arshdeep Singh was ineligible for selection as he has not fully recovered from a strain in his right abdomen. #ENGvIND 09:33 • July 7, 2022

throw –India chooses to bowl

Rohit Sharma wants to put pressure on the English batters again. They haven’t clicked yet, so the Indian skipper is counting on them failing for the third time in a row. However, India does not have its trump card today. Jasper Bumrah is out with a problem and has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj. England are unchanged.

Plowing:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Build up

When India destroyed England in that first ODI not so long ago, not many people expected England to make a grand comeback in a short time. Their bowlers did a great job when the batting formation failed to put in another big score. Despite impressing in the T20I series, the Indian batsmen failed to light up the venue in a 247 chase and were pushed aside with ease.

While most of them had a dull outing, the focus was again on Virat Kohli. There has been a lot of talk lately about his form and skipper Rohit Sharma quickly jumped to the defense. Kohli has received a lot of support from all corners of the cricketing world, so don’t be surprised if the spotlight is back on him even if this is the series decider.

However, it is not only Kohli who will have to perform in this match. Both teams have big names in their batting lineup and both teams would love it if those players could move up in this crucial encounter. England’s famed batting unit has so far been unable to do the trick in the two matches. The cue has been swung in this series and more of the same would pose a challenge to the hitting units. Welcome to the live blog for this third and final ODI of the series. No matter who wins this one, let’s hope they give us a thriller.