Is a new international commitment imminent?





After taking in two international commitments this week, Michigan football may not be finished and we’re looking at who could be next. Michigan football got more good news on the recruiting trajectory this weekend as the Wolverines landed pledges from a few international defenders. The first came on Friday from Aymeric Koumba, a 6-foot-4, edge rusher from France who is part of the 2023 class. It was followed by the deployment of 6-foot-5, 282-pound defensive equipment Manuel Beigel from Germany. While these prospects have not played soccer in the United States, they have worked with Brandon Collier and are from the same program that brought Julius Welschof to Michigan. Mike Elston has a strong relationship with Collier and that leads you to believe Michigan football could add more international prospects. And for his part, Collier tweeted after Beigel’s promise that this week might not be the last of one of his players to join the Wolverines. Potential international obligations in 2023 and 2024 Michigan football has taken over a few defensive linemen from Collier and it looks like the Wolverines could have a strong interest in more defenders. The Wolverines have offered a new Collier recruit in 2024 linebacker Justin Okoronkwo. He is six feet, 210 pounds, and also has an offer from Penn State. This tweet tells that he plays on safety for the German national team. He would most likely play linebacker in college and that is the position listed on his 247 sports composite rankings. Okoronkwo also ran a 4.47 in 40 at Michigan State, so like UM’s other international commitments this week, he has all the physical talent. But there’s another linebacker to keep an eye on and his name is Kofi Taylor-Barrocksa prospect from England that caught the attention of EJ Holland of The Wolverine this weekend. Taylor-Barrocks made an unofficial visit to Michigan, but has not yet received an offer. He is six feet, 220 pounds and has offers from the likes of Michigan State, Colorado, West Virginia and Ole Miss. According to the Netherlands (subscription required)the coaching staff has stayed in touch and he reports that if Michigan were to offer, there’s a good chance it would pay off his bet. Both players could be candidates to commit to Michigan football and with Collier saying another pledge could be coming this week, it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gbmwolverine.com/2022/07/17/michigan-football-could-another-international-commitment-be-on-the-way/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos