Love-All: What Tennis Taught Me About Relationships – Best Indian American Magazine | San Jose CA









The old tennis player loved our little park with his track and I, Himalaya, a crumbling concrete retaining wall that keeps the California slope from sliding catastrophically. I am the namesake of that ancient mountain range between the Indian subcontinent and the Tibetan plateau. On most weekdays, when his canvas-shod footsteps carried the morning dew onto the field, there were just two of us: me with my fading, horizontal, medium-high white line; him with his wooden racket, balding tennis balls and cheap, worn-out sneakers. Swing, bang, bounce. Swing, bang, bounce.

errant balls

When he was younger, he pretended to be Amritraj, Borg and Connors. His personal ABCs of tennis. In recent years, despite his calcified tendonitis in the shoulders, he changed into Roger, Rafa and Novak. For hours he cringed in pain and slammed the ball at me. I was always there for him, supporting him steadfastly and encouraging him when his rotator cuff insisted that his right arm was only good from the elbow down.

Although he enjoyed playing with his son early on Saturday mornings before the more experienced men and women woke up, he had a special place in his heart for me. Of course he loved his son even more, but I was there for him every day of the week, any time of the day that suited him. I have not rated him. I never got tired of him. I refused to curse him if he hit an errant ball in the adjacent field or over me on the rolling golden grass in the foothills.

He taught his son the meaning of tennis love-all.

Changing landscapes

I taught him to love everything around us: oaks and poppies, birdsong and stinging insects, sun setting and moonrise, mule deer and pumas, and even the occasional raccoon and skunk.

As the years passed, some players with their titanium rackets and matching titanium sunglasses grinned at his aging Wilson with his broken strings. But I appreciated his loyalty to his equipment and to me. Since I was available 247, I was there for him whether he came early or late. I was here for him when he came with his son. And I was here for him when he came alone, after the landscape changed and his son became a man.

Pavement Paradise

While I’m still there, the park and courtyard have been replaced by a parking lot, office building, and coffeehouse that sells its black liquid with a sprig of mint on it. I wonder what Joni Mitchell, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter from the youth of 1970s tennis players, would think of the makeover. Paving paradise and setting up a Java shop?

Now I absorb his loneliness and teach him to love being alone. In return, he shares his special worldview. One day, as I pondered my eternal existence, he asked me: Do loose concrete stones ever return to the mountains from which they were extracted? I replied that I will stay here until his son brings his own child and shows her his father’s craft foundation.

If he’s still around in years to teach his granddaughter what love-all really means, I’ll ask him a question in return: Does your grandchild quiver the folk songs of mountains rising from the clash of continents?

Collision of continents

The old tennis player might smile at a weary memory and say: When the hills around us burn, the sky turns eerily orange. My granddaughter is crying: she can’t go outside; she struggles to breathe; she chases a lullaby to fall asleep. Together she and I sing John Denvers Rocky Mountain High: It’s raining fire in the sky.

I will remember Joni once sang: Dont it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. Then I think of the highest peak of the Himalayas, that rare air that Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary breathed as they climbed Mount Everest.

I will shed a few tears for the melting glaciers. Yes, even stones can cry.