Merry Hill hosts free events for the Commonwealth Games





MERRY Hill is hosting an action-packed program of free activities and events to celebrate Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The celebrations kick off on Sunday, July 24 when the Queens Baton Relay finale heads to the Waterfront, which will host a full day of family-friendly festivities from 12pm-8pm.

After making its way around the world, the baton will pass through Dudley landmarks before reaching the Waterfront. Local sports groups will provide live demonstrations and tasting sessions throughout the day, there is live entertainment and street food delights from the Digbeth Dining Club. Merry Hill is also launching its own pop-up stadium in the heart of downtown, in the Lower Mall at M&S. The new event space will host an 11-day program of activities and events to encourage visitors to be active. Between Thursday, July 28 and Sunday, August 7, free events will take place every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a wide range of ages and abilities. Visitors can participate in walk-in sessions from Worcestershire Cricket and West Bromwich Albion FC Foundation. Fans will also have the chance to meet special guest and club mascot, Baggie Bird. Visitors can also enjoy martial arts masterclasses, suitable for all skill levels, from GKR Karate and gymnastics displays from former Team GB Olympians, plus demonstrations, tasting sessions and fitness classes from local sporting heroes including Paul Campbells Karate & Sports Academy and Merry Hills Coach Harry from Fitnessstudio 46 . Visitors can also test their skills in a head-to-head race around the Scalextric circuit using pedal bikes to power the cars. Smoothie bikes are also available for healthy refreshments. Visitors choose their ingredients and then mix them with their own pedal power. Ping Pong Parlor, famous in the UK for bringing table tennis to unique locations, will also encourage players to participate. Every day, once the activities have ended, the stadium turns into a relaxed space to watch The Games on a giant screen, with free seats from 3.30pm. And to make sure visitors don’t miss a moment of the action on the track, The Games will be screened on Super Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jonathan Poole, Center Manager at Merry Hill, said: We wanted to celebrate Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this year by bringing something different to the center for all our visitors to enjoy, regardless of age or ability. Starting Thursday, July 28, the center’s brand new Games-inspired event stadium will be unveiled. “We’ve brought together a brilliant cast of coaches and sporting talent, from local heroes to some of the largest sporting organizations in the Midlands. “We are so excited to be offering these free events every day during the Commonwealth Games as we want to inspire our visitors to try something new this summer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.halesowennews.co.uk/news/20282558.merry-hill-host-free-events-commonwealth-games/

