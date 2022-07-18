Connect with us

COLUMN: NC State football conference future without the ACC | Sport

With a rampant rescheduling of conferences, the college football world is more chaotic than ever. With the fate of ACC football on the line, NC State may find itself in another conference in the not too distant future.

While the ACC could restructure to fill spots left by schools moving to greener pastures, the conference could disappear completely when it comes to football, leaving the Wolfpack in search of a new conference. Let’s take a look at some examples of future conferences that could form with NC State Football in the mix.







Tobacco_belt_conf_design


Ellie Bruno, design editor


The Tobacco Belt Conference

  1. Appalachian State Mountaineers

  2. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

  3. Pirates from East Carolina

  4. Duke Blue Devils

  5. Freedom Flames

  6. NC State Wolfpack

  7. chopping UNC tar

  8. Virginia Cavaliers

  9. Virginia Tech Hokies

  10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

As the name implies, the TBC centers around Tobacco Road. The quartet of NC State, UNC, Duke and Wake Forest forms the backbone of this conference, with Virginia and Virginia Tech as a foretaste, but the Tobacco Belt Conference isn’t just ACC 2.0.

For starters, Clemson is noticeably absent from a conference formed solely by schools in the Carolinas and Virginia, but this is necessary. The Tigers’ departure to the SEC is probably the most likely event to trigger the ACC’s collapse. Clemson would have no reason to leave the nation’s most famous football conference for a fledgling league like the TBC, so NC State would have to compete with what’s left.

Luckily for Wolfpack fans, there’s plenty to get excited about in the TBC. Along with the Tobacco Road schools sticking together, State gets four new formidable opponents in its conference schedule.

East Carolina jumps in and revives its rivalry with NC State as the Pack and Pirates go head-to-head every year. Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina also bring a lot of competition, trading their sun belts for tobacco belts. The Mountaineers and Chanticleers have each achieved tremendous success in recent years, so an upgrade to the conference heightens the competition between them and the traditional ACC schools.

Finally, the previously independent Liberty Flames come in and add more fuel to the fire, rounding out a 10-team conference that promises fierce competition both on the roster and among the fans.







mountain_sea_conf_design


Ellie Bruno, design editor


The Mountains to Sea Conference

  1. Appalachian State Mountaineers

  2. Pirates from East Carolina

  3. Duke Blue Devils

  4. NC State Wolfpack

  5. chopping UNC tar

  6. UNC Charlotte 49ers

  7. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The MSC is a bit more literal with its criteria, bringing together every Division I football program in North Carolina. While it’s not as big and loud as the TBC, the Mountain to Sea conference turns up the heat by stoking competition both on the recruiting path and on the field.

With every college football team in North Carolina participating in the same conference, recruitment in the state becomes a bloodbath. Once North Carolina recruits decide to stay closer to home, MSC schools are pushed to convince potential clients to come to their program because of those jerks across the state.

Similar to barbecue, the rivalry between East NC and West NC changes the competition in the MSC to 11.







Actual_ACC_conf_design


Ellie Bruno, design editor


The Actually On The Atlantic Coast Conference

  1. Boston College Eagles

  2. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

  3. Pirates from East Carolina

  4. Duke Blue Devils

  5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  6. Terrapins from Maryland

  7. NC State Wolfpack

  8. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  9. chopping UNC tar

  10. Virginia Cavaliers

  11. Virginia Tech Hokies

  12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Like the TBC, the Actually On The Atlantic Coast Conference is mostly made up of traditional ACC schools. What makes the AOTACC different from its predecessor is its commitment to regional integrity by bringing in teams that are actually located on the Atlantic coast.

As the name suggests, the AOTACC forms around schools that are geographically located on the Atlantic coast or at least teams of a large school in a state that is. This explains why a team like the Yellow Jackets that calls Atlanta home gets the go-ahead to join the AOTACC.

Past ACC ties come into play here too, not just with current teams, but with former teams like Maryland. In this scenario, a growing Big 10 conference outgrows the need for less competitive schools like Maryland and Rutgers, abandoning them to eventually join the AOTACC.

With the Terrapins and Scarlet Knights on board, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina also return to battle to play that East Coast corner and wrap up the conference. While the AOTACC is the largest of these examples, the competition has been anything but diluted as the former ACC schools vie with the Big 10 rejections and newcomers with the Sun Belt for the AOTACC title.

