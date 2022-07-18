Lleyton Hewitt, ultimate competitor, inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame | Sport

When asked for one word to describe how he wanted to be remembered at tennis, Lleyton Hewitt paused: competitor, the 41-year-old replied.

Ahead of yesterday’s induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the Adelaide lad, and the youngest ever ATP world No. 1 (at 20 years, eight months, and 26 days), said his famous counter-punch, never say- die style his greatest legacy.

For me, someone who loved to risk it every day and get the best out of themselves, I worked as hard as I could on the track every time I went to the track, Hewitt told the Associated Press. The fans deserved that we gave everything and went into battle, and that’s something I was proud of.

Hewitt was elected into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class but was unable to attend the inauguration ceremony last year due to travel restrictions due to the pandemic. No one was chosen for 2022, so the moment was his alone. He is the 34th player from Australia to be inducted.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the Newports lawns after the Hall of Fame Open semifinals. Eight Hall of Famers, including Andy Roddick and Tracy Austin, attended the event, as well as Hewitt’s wife Bec and their three children Mia, Cruz and Ava. Hewitt has been honored with video tributes from other Australian tennis greats John Newcombe, Tony Roche and Pat Rafter, as well as famous rivals and legends of the sport.

I am fortunate to have been able to play across generations, to be on the same field as my heroes I looked up to like Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras, and then move on and compete against three of the best tennis players in our world. sport has ever seen in Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, he said.

Hewitt and 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer played each other 27 times. Initially, Hewitt dominated the Swiss, winning seven of their first nine encounters, including a famous two-set win in the 2003 Davis Cup semi-final, before Australia beat Switzerland. Beginning in 2004, however, Federer turned the tables, winning 16 of the last 18 encounters to finish with a 189 overall personal best.

Hewitt, a two-time grand slam champion, finished 2001 and 2002 as the world’s number 1 player and topped the list for 80 weeks. During his career, he won 30 singles titles and was part of two Davis Cup championship teams in 1999 and 2003.

Hewitt is the sole holder of several Australian Davis Cup records, including most wins, most singles wins, most draws played and most years played. Since 2016, he has been the Australian Davis Cup captain, guiding the next generation of local heroes.

Hewitt said one of his most memorable moments was his first Davis Cup team in 1999. I was only 18 at the time. I had Pat Rafter as our top singles player and I played number 2 behind him, he said. For me that was a very proud moment, to stand next to all those great Australians that I always idolized.

Hewitt won his last ATP title in Newport in 2014. It was then that the thought of being elected to the Hall came to his mind as a possibility. A lot of people I’d run into would say, I can’t wait to see you back here in a few years. That was probably the only time you really started thinking about it, he said.

Hewitt was second at the Australian Open in 2005. Despite not regretting it, there is nothing I would change, but he said that a slam title in his home country was the only thing that was missing in his career. But perhaps the Hewitt name will grace that trophy in years to come. Hewitt’s 12-year-old son, Cruz, is something of a tennis star himself, winning the Australian junior clay court tennis title last year in Canberra.