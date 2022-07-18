Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal are loved by Erik ten Hag





Left-footed with a wide range of passes and good ball control, Savage hooked up well with the easy-moving Iqbal, who has quick feet, can dribble and appears to play between the lines. They are best friends and you can see that chemistry on the pitch. They are also an example of where hard work can take you. Neither entered the Uniteds Manners program between the ages of 14 and 16, for which the best players in that age bracket are usually selected, but their progress over the years since then speaks volumes about the way they have deployed themselves and their developing talent. During the pandemic, Savage had the garage of the family home turned into a gym he set up himself, and even during his vacations this summer, he did fitness and one-on-one work at Macclesfield FC’s Leasing.com Stadium, where his father is director of football. Naturally fit and a strong runner, there are first team players who struggle to keep up with him in training. Ten Hag has held in high regard for character and work ethic and in that respect it is easy to see why Savage and Iqbal have endeared themselves to the Dutchman while on the pitch they were able to keep the ball under pressure and let go of situations beating with what the manager wants from his midfielders. Scott McTominay, Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho are among those who have gone out of their way to ensure that Savage – quiet and unassuming – and Iqbal have settled down quickly, but they have been warmly received by the group. Iqbal, the first British-Asian to play for United, is a bright, confident and grounded individual who made his senior debut for Iraq in January. He carries his pioneer status lightly, but he knows he has become a poster boy for a new generation of football fans. Whether Ten Hag will keep them in and around the selection next season or will leave on a rental basis this summer remains to be seen. Likewise, they could spend part of next season at United, with the intention of leaving on loan in January. However, both made a positive first impression on the new manager.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/18/manchester-united-tour-diary-charlie-savage-zidane-iqbal-endear/

