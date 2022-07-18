Pair Former Dogs Ahead at World Track and Field Championships





EUGENE, Oregon. — Both Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Lynna Irby have qualified for the 400-meter semifinal on the third day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Sunday. Miller-Uibo, the two-time defending Olympic champion, represented her native Bahamas by advancing to the next round of the 400m. Another former Lady Bulldog, Team USA’s Irby, also won her ticket to the semifinals in the event. The semifinals arrive for this canine duo on Wednesday, July 20 at 9:45 PM ET. On Friday, Elijah Godwin a native of Covington, Georgia ran the first leg for Team USA’s mixed 4x400m relay, as the foursome ran a 3:10.16 to earn a bronze medal. The game kicked off last Friday at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field and will run through Sunday, July 24. The Bulldog contingent represents Team USA, Antigua, Bahamas, Brazil, Estonia, Greece, Jamaica, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The World Championships will be broadcast (NBC/CNBC) and streamed (NBC Sports/Peacock) at different times during the 10 action days. Miller-Uibo, who captured an NCAA 400m title for Georgia, automatically qualified for the 400m semifinal with a 51.10 for ninth overall. Irby, who also won a National Championship in the event for the Lady Bulldogs, also qualified automatically after crossing the line in 51.78 with the 18e– fastest time. Former Lady Bulldog Kendell Williams who captured seven NCAA titles and set the collegiate pentathlon record also finished the first four events of the heptathlon and currently stands in 15eplace (3,481 points). In the 100m hurdles to start the day, Williams ran a 13.54, that was 12eoverall. Williams passed the high jump beam at 1.71 meters/5 feet, 7 inches for 15ePlace. In the shot put, Williams topped 12.71m/41-8.50 and completed the event in 13e.She finished the first day with a 25.27 in the 200m. Luxembourg-born and former Bulldog All-American Charles Grethen raced in the 1500m semifinals, completing his laps in 3:40.41 for 21stinstead, missing the final. On Monday, Williams will conclude the last three events of the heptathlon (long jump, javelin, 800m) from 12:35 PM Keturah Orji will compete in the triple jump final from 9:20 PM Where to find Bulldog news: News and updates from Georgia’s track and cross-country teams are posted on georgiadogs.com and can also be found on Twitter/Instagram at @UGATrack.

