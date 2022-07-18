Connect with us

Watch: Tejashwi Yadav Saw Cricket Play, Says You Always Have to Play to Win

Published

30 seconds ago

on

By

 


Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video on July 16 of him playing cricket on a Sunday afternoon.

As he shared the video, he said, live or play, you always have to play to win.

This comes after Prime Minister Modi reportedly advised Yadav to lose some weight when the two leaders had a brief conversation about health.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Modi had given some health advice to Yadav during his visit to Bihar to mark the centenary of the state assembly.

Life or game, you always have to play to win. The more you plan in your head, the more you perform on the field. Pleasure to try bat & ball after ages. It’s more satisfying when your driver, cook, sweeper, gardener and caretakers are your playmates and are intent on hitting and kicking you out,” the leader wrote on Twitter.

Tejashwi Yadav Cricket Career

Tejashwi Yadav’s love of cricket is not something new. During his school year he was an active player in cricket.

From Class VI, Yadav attended Delhi Public School, RK Puram where he played in the school’s cricket team and was selected to the Delhi U-15 cricket team as an all-rounder at the age of 13.

The U-15 team won the national championship where Yadav had a match winning partnership with Ishant Sharma in the final.

Yadav had also dropped out of school in class X to play sports and eventually graduated from Delhi’s U-17 and U-19 cricket team.

Apart from this, he was also selected in the list of standby players for the winning U-19 Indian National Cricket Team of the World Cup.

Yadav was signed by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he remained on the team’s reserve bench between 2008 and 2012.

He was also selected for the Jharkhand state level cricket team in 2009.

Yadav’s professional cricket debut started with 4 Twenty20 matches, mainly as a bowler in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He was then called up for a test match against the Vidarbha cricket team in Dhanbad.

In the year 2010, he had made his one-day debut in Vijay Hazare Trophy and played two matches against Odisha cricket team and Tripura cricket team respectively, in which he won the second match.

By 2013, Yadav had retired from his cricket career.

According to his team coaches, he had the potential for success in his cricket career, but he was disappointed by the lack of adequate facilities for athletes in the state.

Meanwhile, a day before the presidential election, Yadav was attacked on Sunday by the BJP for making disparaging remarks about NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu.

“We don’t want to install a statue in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Have any of you ever heard her (Murmu’s) voice? She hasn’t even addressed a press conference since her name was announced. At least we’ve all heard of Yashwant Sinha and have an idea of ​​where he stands for,” said the former deputy CM of Bihar.

In a caustic response, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal made a hateful remark about Yadav’s mother Rabri Devi, a former prime minister.

“Tejashwi Yadav has seen in his own family how an uneducated housewife was placed in the highest seat of power and ignored many seasoned leaders in the party,” Jaiswal said, referring to Rabri Devi’s sudden entry into politics in the late 1990s when she replaced her husband Lalu. Prasad who had to resign as prime minister after he was charged in the animal feed scam.

