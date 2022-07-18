Danny Ford on what life in SEC would be like for Clemson football

Reports that Clemson packed his bags and left the ACC for the SEC have not been lost to the former Clemson football coach Danny Ford.

So leave it to Ford to succinctly summarize what life in the SEC could be like for the Tigers.

They wouldn’t be automatically picked to finish first each year, Ford told Greenville News.

Ford should know. He coached both leagues from 1978-89 at Clemson and from 1993-97 at Arkansas, giving him valuable insight into the teams, traditions and atmospheres in both leagues. He also played for legendary Alabama coach Paul Bear Bryant.

While Ford has focused primarily on farming and fishing at his home near Pendleton for the past 25 years, he remains well acquainted with the level of competition in the SEC and continues to take a keen interest in what unfolds each fall under the auspices of coach Dabo Swinney on Clemson.

The Tigers have been a dominant force in the ACC for the past decade. Clemson has been chosen to win the league title each of the past four years and seven times in the past nine years. Clemson won six consecutive ACC Championship Games until Pitt interrupted the Tigers series last season.

The sledding is likely to be significantly more difficult once the Tigers join the SEC. SEC teams have won 12 of the last 15 national championships, with five different teams Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU holding the crown during that time.

Clemson has a lot of depth, but everyone in the SEC has that too, said Ford, who led Clemson to his first national championship in 1981. It won’t be that easy because they beat you up every week. Your (teams) health is the problem. You can’t practice because your people are hurt and beaten up, especially if you don’t have enough depth.

That was the problem when South Carolina and Arkansas came to the conference, neither team was willing to participate in the SEC. Neither team had the money, the facilities, the players or anything to participate in that conference. Well, now it’s different for Clemson. Clemson already has a lot of it built in.

Rather than having the largest stadium in the ACC with a capacity of 81,500, Clemsons Memorial Stadium would be the seventh largest stadium in the SEC. But other Clemsons football-related facilities would be on par or surpass in the SEC.

There are many more benefits to Clemson now than before, especially in the days of coach (Frank) Howards and in the days of coach (Red) Parkers, Ford said. Maybe we had some benefits, but we didn’t have some of the benefits they have today. They are in a nice situation as Clemson in the ACC in football.

The thing about the SEC, nobody there is going to get weaker because you join. They will only get stronger.

Roy Philpott, a commentator for ESPN, believes Clemson’s move to the SEC would cause a lot of excitement.

There are many like-minded institutions in the SEC that are similar to Clemson, Philpott said. You often think about the attractiveness of a Clemson vs. Florida, Clemson vs. Georgia regularly, that would get people excited. Those are easy outings for Clemson fans, too.

Life in the SEC would be something that many Clemson fans would be comfortable with and ready to deal with. They’ve heard it from the other end of the spectrum forever how great football is in that league. It would be interesting to see what it would look like in real life if it happened.