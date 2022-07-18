Tennis Premier League returns for season four





The star-studded competition starts on December 7 and ends on December 11. Pune: The Tennis Premier League (TPL), wraps traditional tennis into a highly entertaining tournament to capture the imagination of fans. With an unorthodox set-up, it will become a tennis equivalent of the Indian Premier League, returning this year for its fourth season. The star-studded competition starts on December 7 and ends on December 11. The tournament will take place in Pune at the Balewadi Stadium. In the fourth season of Tennis Premier League, eight franchises will compete for the prized trophy: Bengaluru Spartans, Chennai Stallions, Delhi Binnys Brigade, Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers, Mumbai Leon Army and Pune Jaguars. One franchise will be announced soon. The Tennis Premier League draw for the 2022 season will take place in August. Through Tennis Premier League, a few emerging Indian stars will also have the opportunity to work with some of the best players in the world. The organizers also plan to host a talent scouting event in four cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Gujarat in October. Each team will receive one wildcard entry from these talent scouting events. Here’s a quick look at the format, all 8 franchises will play a total of 4 matches to qualify for the semifinals. Each match between two franchises will have a total of 4 games (Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles). Where each game is worth 20 points, so there is a total of 80 points at stake in each match. Each team plays a total of 320 points (80 points x 4 matches) in the competition phase. The top 4 teams in the points list will qualify for the semi-finals. One player can only play two games per match. New 2022 Wimbledon doubles champion Matthew Ebden will become Tennis Premier League’s major player and has been appointed as the international spokesperson for Season 4. Speaking about the upcoming event, fresh off his Grand Slam victory, the popular Australian ace said: 2022 It has been the most outstanding year of my career and at this time I am excited to join the TPL family to help expand this immersive form and bring it to international exposure. I have always had a special bond with India and good relationships with Indian tennis players on tour and great appreciation for the passion Indians have for tennis. Of course I’m super excited to return to the country and be a part of it, especially in Pune, which I have fond memories of. India has so much potential and I hope to see and inspire some young emerging talent during my visit, he added. Indian legend Leander Paes, the owner of Mumbai Leon Army and who was Matt Ebden’s doubles partner on the 2021 tour, was among the first to comment on Tennis Premier League 4 and the tennis maestro beamed with excitement as he spoke about the upcoming event. I am pumped to hear this news. I’m excited about the talent coming to the league this season, making this probably the most competitive edition. I am delighted that Tennis Premier League is hosting a scouting event to give back to the community and find hidden gems at the grassroots level, Paes noted. I’m looking forward to the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League, especially as they package it in a very entertaining format for the fans. The league has made a significant contribution to the growth of basic tennis in India, and we will continue to do so. With Tennis Premier League, we hope to make India a global tennis player and provide role models for young children. I would also like to thank the city of Pune for hosting this wonderful tournament, said Sunder Iyer, joint secretary of the All India Tennis Association and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.

