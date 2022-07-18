EDITORIAL: Hockey Canada must show responsibility





Article content The reputation of Canada’s most cherished sport has been bruised and battered by allegations of sexual assault and a secret agreement by Hockey Canada to pay the complainant.

Article content How could the organization that controls the running of the hockey programs in this country, including the World Championships and the Winter Olympics, have failed as badly as they have? A young woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by eight men, including some members of Canada’s 2018 under-20 men’s hockey team, after a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., in June 2018. The organization quietly settled a lawsuit that had been filed. by the wife, now 24. The performance of Hockey Canada executives in a parliamentary committee in June came across smug and smug when asked to reveal whether and how much taxpayer money was being used to pay off the woman. They seemed baffled at the need to be accountable. In the wake of that achievement, the FBI cut funding and the organization lost vital private sector sponsors. We are sorry, but this video cannot be loaded. In a carefully crafted open letter released last week, Hockey Canada says it will now re-investigate the incident. That’s disturbing. Why is Hockey Canada investigating allegations that, if true, constitute a serious crime related to one of their events? The prosecution declined to engage the London police and we understand it would be difficult to prosecute without her testimony. Her lawyer says she is cooperating with the new investigation. But these are serious allegations that must be taken seriously. It is not Hockey Canada’s mandate to investigate allegations of sexual assault. If there is no police investigation, it should be conducted by a credible, independent remote investigator.

Article content These allegations have raised suspicion across the entire 2018 Juniors roster. stand. It is so bad that Victor Mete, an Ottawa Senators defender who was on the team, was forced to give a statement in June that he was not at the gala and was on vacation in Jamaica when it took place. It’s not easy to discredit hockey in Canada. Ironically, the organization that has the sport as its sole purpose has done just that.

