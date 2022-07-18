First ever WTT champion starts in Budapest – TBEN





World Table Tennis today launches its latest tent as part of the WTT European Summer Series in Budapest. The WTT Champions event will take place from July 18 to 23 at the BOK Hall, and with a $500,000 prize pool on offer and 1,000 ranking points for winners, the WTT Champions event will deliver its premier events within the WTT Series for the first time. , the official professional table tennis series. WTT Champions offer world-class competition for the Top 30 men and women stars of the ITTF World Table Tennis rankings and two wildcards, with a maximum of four players per member association. They compete directly in a knockout in the main draw on just one table. With the world’s best athletes competing from day one, fans are treated to incredible action mixed with exciting entertainment. Undoubtedly the leading name in men’s singles, China’s Ma Long tops the seeding list and is a man on a mission as he aims to win a WTT trophy for the first time after being defeated in the WTT Star semifinals last year. . . week. He will once again face an incredibly strong field of opponents with Wang Chuqin, Hugo Calderano, Truls Moregard, Lin Yun-Ju, Tomokazu Arimoto and Quadri Aruna all in the running for a shot at the inaugural WTT Champions title. In women’s singles, it is difficult to pick a favorite between Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi as the quatuor has been sensational over the past year. Along with them, the women’s singles entries feature an impressive roster of stars including Mima Ito, Ying Han, Doo Hoi Kem, Adriana Diaz, Jeon Jihee and Bruna Takahashi, all of whom have impressed at recent WTT Series events. The full list of players and the draw are available here. The men’s and women’s competitions are held as combined WTT events during the European Summer Series, providing fans with double the excitement. Ma Long and Chen Meng, the current number one in the world, open the action. Tickets are available here. The European Summer Series, consisting of three WTT events in July in Budapest, offers non-stop action with 12 titles up for grabs over 12 days of table tennis. Wang Chuqin, Wang Yidi, Cho Daeseong/Lee Sangsu, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu and Wang Chuqin/Wang Manyu respectively won the men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at last week’s WTT Star Contender. A WTT Feeder event will also take place this week, giving all players the chance to play, earn prize money and accumulate World Ranking points. The event will be broadcast in more than 180 territories and will be streamed live by World Table Tennis through its digital platforms. After being first introduced at Singapore Smash, the Infinity Arena returns for the WTT Champions ESS 2022. An aerial view of the Arena shows the octagonal shape of the track, which is abstractly reminiscent of that of an infinity symbol (), with the intersection of the lines in the center indicating the location of the gaming table. The revolutionary Arena represents the limitless possibilities table tennis can offer, captivates the audience and takes the game to the next level. Following the resounding success of the first-ever Grand Smash in Singapore, I am delighted that World Table Tennis is introducing another event this year, said Matt Pound, General Manager of World Table Tennis. Hosting one of our top events in Europe this year was also one of our priorities. The WTT Champions ESS 2022 will be a showcase leading to even more WTT Series events in this part of the world. World Table Tennis has gained momentum and support from all stakeholders, including business this year. As we continue to host spectacular events worldwide, World Table Tennis remains committed to its mission to redefine, reshape and revive our sport. Follow all the action and results on worldtabletennis.com.

