Dixon ends drought, links Mario to Toronto commander Win

The drought is finally over for Scott Dixon.

Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion Dixon took his first win since May 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway – a 23-race stretch, the second longest winless run of his illustrious career – by taking the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday. Dixon drove his No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to a 0.8106 of a second win over Colton Herta in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda.

The win was also the 52nd of Dixon’s career, joining fellow legend Mario Andretti for #2 on the all-time INDYCAR SERIES win list. AJ Foyt leads with 67 wins. Dixon’s fourth career Toronto win extended his record to 18 consecutive INDYCAR SERIES seasons with at least one win, and he also won a race in a record 20 seasons overall.

“That’s where a streak ended, which is fantastic,” Dixon said. “I’m so happy for the team. Crazy year for the 9. The PNC Bank No. 9 back in the circle of the winners. It just feels so good.

“To be close to Mario every time I get these questions I am so grateful that we still have AJ and him in the pits. We get to see them; we’re going to talk to them. It’s just fantastic. It’s huge, man. I feel so lucky to be part of this group.”

Felix Rosenqvist finished third in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, earning its first podium finish since its only INDYCAR SERIES career win in July 2020 at Road America.

Graham Rahal finished fourth on the season in the No. 15 United Rentals Honda, while NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship leader Marcus Ericsson finished fifth in the No. 8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Ericsson extended his lead from 20 to 35 points over second place Will Power in the standings. Power finished 15th after starting 16th in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

Dixon is fifth in the standings, 44 points behind his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ericsson. Dixon would tie Foyt as the all-time championship winner in INDYCAR SERIES history with a seventh title.

“Hopefully we’re in a bit of a title chase now,” Dixon said. “I hope this is the beginning of the role. I know the team definitely deserves it.”

Dixon, who started second, used a clever strategy from his pit box earlier in the race to take the lead for the first time on lap 32 of the 85-lap race.

Dixon chased NTT P1 Award winner Colton Herta for the first 17 laps on the temporary 11-corner, 1,786-mile street circuit around Exhibition Place. The Ganassi team called Dixon for fuel and to swap alternate “red” tires to the primary “black” tires on lap 17 of Firestone.

That move prompted Andretti Autosport to call Herta to the pits for an identical tire change on lap 18, and Dixon – on warm primary tires – passed Herta and his cold primary tires on track during Herta’s out lap after his pit stop. That overtaking maneuver proved decisive and Dixon circulated to the front on lap 32 when Pato O’Ward relinquished the lead after finally making his first pit stop in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

“We had a little trouble with red,” Dixon said of the alternative Firestone tires. “After this morning, we made some adjustments (based on) on some of the different tracks we’ve ridden throughout the year. We had struggled with understeer and that was certainly not the case today. It was a tough ride, man.”

The race was remarkably clean for the first 44 laps, with only one warning for two in the opening laps after contact damaged Takuma Sato’s No.51 Deloitte Honda. But the treacherous, bumpy track with its unforgiving walls caused three caution periods between lap 45 and 60, giving Herta and others a chance to beat Dixon on a restart.

But Dixon held on and cautiously took the lead on lap 61, when an off-sequent Rinus VeeKay pitted from the front in the number 21 Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Chevrolet. Dixon led a race high 40 out of 85 laps, with VeeKay in second with 18 laps ahead.

Herta was unable to pass Dixon on the final restart of the race on lap 66. After that, Herta focused on his mirrors and withstood the intense pressure from behind from Rosenqvist, taking second to the Swede by 0.5384 of a second at the finish.

“Felix was very fast and I’m glad we were able to keep him behind us,” said Herta. “He looked like he had a few more laps to go and he would catch us. We struggled a bit with tire wear at the end, but otherwise our car was great.”

Dixon will share $10,000 with his team and a charity of their choice for the win as part of the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge.

The pivotal series of five NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in four weeks continues with the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend Friday through Sunday at Iowa Speedway, featuring a double header on the .875 mile oval. The Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ET) Saturday (NBC/INDYCAR Radio Network), with the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google at 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday (NBC/INDYCAR radio network).