Madison tennis player wins state singles title





Unlike the previous season, Simone Bergeron was completely satisfied with her perfect campaign in girls’ tennis last spring. The Madison Warhawks junior ended the 2022 season by winning the Virginia High School Leagues Class 6 Girls State Championship Singles Tournament. She finished the game with an undefeated 18-0 record, beating South County’s Kaitlyn Nguyen 6-4, 6-2 in the title match. Bergeron has not lost a set in any of her 2022 matches. The previous year, the Bergerons season ended with a loss to Nguyen in the state tournament semifinals, just her second setback in a 12-2 campaign. However, that loss significantly motivated Bergeron to win this season’s state championship. It was definitely a goal and a fight to win the state, she said. I’ve worked hard to get better and I think I’ve become a more solid player. My confidence was so much better this season. Bergeron arranged her class schedule during the 2021-2022 school year so that she could have the final period off to give extra time each day to start training for tennis. Bergeron was 2-0 in the state tournament, winning her semifinal 6-0, 6-0, against Maya Bravo of Patriot High. In the final, Bergeron said she became very nervous and was 2-0 behind in the first set. At that point, Madison coach Stacey Reynolds spoke to Bergeron and calmed her down. I was super tight and so nervous, Bergeron said. Coach Stacey was so funny and helpful. She told me to think about lavender and being at a spa. That made me laugh and relaxed my stress. It wasn’t surprising to Reynolds that Bergeron was able to quickly regroup and turn the game in her favor. Mentally, Simone is one of the toughest players I’ve come across. She can refocus very quickly, Reynolds said. And over the past year, her overall improvement has been incredible. Prior to this past seasons state tournament, Bergeron won the 6D North Region tournament singles championship, as well as the Concorde District singles crown. In 2021, Bergeron finished second in the district and won the regional title. She is already looking forward to the high school season in the spring of 2023. It will be so exciting to be the defending champion and try to win that again next season, Bergeron said. Bergeron comes from a strong family of tennis genes. Her mother, Lylan, played women’s tennis at the University of Virginia; her older sister, Lucy, was a strong player at Madison; and her uncle is Bear Schofield. He is a former Langley High School singles state champion who is now a top local teacher and coach for players at all levels. Schofield also played college tennis in Virginia. To continue to improve her game, Bergeron will be competing in three junior national tournaments this summer, including the recent Clay Court 18 Under Girls Championships in Charleston, SC. REMARK: Madison’s last girls state singles champion was Laura Reichert. She won the AAA crown in 2005. Bergeron is the fourth overall girl state champion. . . Her career singles record to date in Madison is 30-2. She did not play as a freshman as the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the pandemic.

