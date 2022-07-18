Sports
Watch: Kohli’s Priceless Response to Pant Pouring Champagne on Rohit Sharma | Cricket
Indian cricket team players appeared to be a cheering group after beating England in the series-defining 3rd ODI in Manchester on Sunday. Rishabh Pant batted and slammed into his first century as Hardik Pandya’s phenomenal all round show led India home by five wickets to round out a memorable run. After the match, as the presentation ceremony ended and Rohit Sharma handed over the winners’ trophy, the Indian team broke into wild celebrations with a few players giving their captain a champagne shower.
Just as the team was about to take a picture with the trophy, the players dispersed as Shikhar Dhawan opened the champagne bottle and sprayed Rohit all over, along with Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant from two different positions. Rohit even tried to chase Dhawan, but his opening partner managed to escape. That’s when the camera caught a glimpse of Virat Kohli entering the image in the background, laughing and clapping merrily. Rohit then urged his teammates to get back together, possibly for a good photo. But Pant was not ready and continued to shower his captain with champagne. When the dust finally settled, the trophy was handed over to Arshdeep Singh, the squad’s youngest player.
“I’m not sure what Shikhar Dhawan was doing there, but he seems to be having a lot of fun. Rohit Sharma is definitely covered and will stay covered. Well, you can see what it means to the players. You can hear what it means at the Indian supporters in the ground. What does it mean for the fans at home, to come here and beat the world champions in their own backyard?” one of the on-air commentators asked his commentary partner Ravi Shastri.
To which Shastri replied by saying “That’s fantastic. It was tough cricket. And they were in a difficult position today. And to get out of there with a great partnership, a great finish at the end by Rishabh Pant. And I I’m glad they’re having a good time there.”
After the photos were clicked, it was Kohli who took over the champagne bottle and finished what his younger teammates had started. This concludes India’s tour of England, with the Test series ending in a 2-2 draw and the Men in Blue winning the T20I and ODI series 2-1 each.
